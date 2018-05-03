Edition:
Royal wedding dresses

Lady Diana Spencer shows her wedding gown for the first time as her bridesmaids set her train on arrival at Saint Paul's Cathedral for her wedding to Prince Charles, July 29, 1981. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Reuters / Saturday, January 15, 2011
Britain's Prince William and his bride Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poe for an official photograph, with their bridesmaids and pageboys, on the day of their wedding, in the throne room at Buckingham Palace, April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hugo Burnand/Clarence House

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2012
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco depart from the Monaco palace after their religious wedding ceremony, July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Joel Ryan/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 02, 2011
Swedish Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist during their wedding in the Royal Chapel in Stockholm, Sweden, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Sweden's Princess Madeleine and U.S.-British banker Christopher O'Neill smile as they leave the royal church after their wedding ceremony in the royal castle in Stockholm June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Leif R Jansson/Scanpix

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall leave the church following their wedding at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2011
Spanish Crown Prince Felipe and his wife Letizia Ortiz, Princess of Asturias, pose for photographers at Madrid's Royal Palace, May 22, 2004. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
Brunei's Prince Abdul Malik and Dayangku Raabi'atul 'Adawiyyah Pengiran Haji Bolkiah pose at their wedding in the Nurul Iman Palace in Bandar Seri Begawan, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ahim Rani

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Belgium's Prince Laurent poses with Claire Coombs at their wedding in Brussels, April 12, 2003. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Dutch Crown Prince Willem-Alexander and Maxima Zorreguieta leave the Beurs Van Berlage after their civil wedding ceremony in Amsterdam, February 2, 2002. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
Prince Carlos of Bourbon-Parme, nephew of Netherlands' Queen Beatrix, and Annemarie Gualtherie van Weezel leave the church after their wedding at the Ter Kameren Abbey in Brussels, November 20, 2010. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

Reuters / Saturday, November 20, 2010
Masako Owada bows farewell to her father Hisashi and mother Yumiko as she leaves her home for her royal wedding to Crown Prince Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, June 9, 1993. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
Prince Nikolaos, son of Greece's deposed King Constantine, and his bride Tatiana Blatnik leave Agios Nikolaos church after their wedding ceremony on the island of Spetses, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 25, 2010
Britain's Tom Parker-Bowles and his new bride Sarah Buys leave St Nicholas' Church in Northfield Greys near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, September 10, 2005. Parker-Bowles' mother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is married to Prince Charles. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
The train of the wedding dress of Princess Nathalie zu Sayn-Wittgestein-Berleburg is adjusted as the bride and her father Richard, Prince of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg (2nd L) arrive at the Evangelical church for her wedding to Alexander Johannsmann, in Bad Berleburg, Germany, June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2011
Denmark's Prince Joachim and his bride Princess Marie leave the church following their wedding in Mogeltonder, May 24, 2008. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Saturday, May 24, 2008
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema pose for pictures after their marriage at the Punkaha Dzong in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2011
Belgium's Prince Amedeo kisses his wife Elisabetta Rosboch von Wolkenstein at the end of their wedding ceremony, at Santa Maria in Trastevere in central Rome, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 05, 2014
Jordan's Prince Rashid bin El Hassan walks with his bride Princess Zeina during their wedding ceremony at Bassman Palace in Amman, July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Yousef Allan/Royal Palace

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2011
Britain's Prince Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall pose outside St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, southern England, following their marriage, April 9, 2005. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
Britain's Laura Parker Bowles and her husband Harry Lopes leave following their wedding at St Cyriac's Church in Lacock, in Wiltshire, west England, May 6, 2006. Parker Bowles is the daughter of Britain's Camilla Duchess of Cornwall. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2009
Luxembourg's Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and his fiancee Countess Stephanie de Lannoy wave as they arrive at the townhall of Luxembourg for their civil wedding service, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2012
Prince Georg Frederich of Prussia and Princess Sophie von Isenburg pose outside the Church of Peace in the grounds of Sanssouci Palace after their religious wedding ceremony in Potsdam, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2011
Jordan's Crown Prince Hamzeh bin al Hussein walks with his bride Princess Noor at their wedding at Zahran Palace in Amman, May 27, 2004. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
The wife of Lesotho King Letsie III, Karabo Motsoeneng, leaves the Royal Wedding ceremony at the Lesotho Independent stadium in Maseru, February 18, 2000. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Prince Edward and his new bride Sophie Rhys Jones leave St Georges Chapel in Windsor after their wedding, June 19, 1999. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
Dutch Prince Maurits poses for photographers with his bride Marilene van den Broek as they leave the church after the religious part of their wedding in Apeldoorn, May 30, 1998. Maurits is the nephew of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2009
Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako step outside the Imperial Palace to their limousine, decorated with an imperial chrysanthemum emblem flag, as they set out for a royal wedding parade to the groom's Togu Palace residence, June 9, 1993. REUTERS/John Pryke

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and his new wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit start the first waltz at their wedding reception at the Royal Castle in Oslo, August 25, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Viscount Linley and Serena Stanhope pause under a floral arch as they leave St Margaret's Church, Westminster after their wedding October 8, 1993. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
Lady Sarah Armstrong Jones leaves St Stephen Walbrook Church with her husband Daniel Chatto following their wedding ceremony, July 14, 1994. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
Mabel Wisse Smit and Prince Friso leave the Oude Kerk after their wedding in Delft, the Netherlands, April 24, 2004. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Infanta Cristina of Spain and Inaki Urdangarin walk through the Pedralbes Palace's gardens during their wedding, October 4, 1997. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Danish Crown Prince Frederik and his new wife Crown Princess Mary pose for photographers before the wedding banquet in Fredensborg Palace on the outskirts of Copenhagen, May 14, 2004. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
Britain's Peter Phillips and Canada's Autumn Kelly leave St George's Chapel after their marriage in Windsor, southern England on May 17, 2008. REUTERS/Sang Tan/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 17, 2008
Morocco's King Mohammed VI poses with his bride unveiled Salma Bennani for an official photo following their wedding, July 13, 2002. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Prince Carlos of Bourbon-Parme, nephew of the Netherlands' Queen Beatrix, and Annemarie Gualtherie van Weezel pose for pictures after their wedding at the Ter Kameren Abbey in Brussels, November 20, 2010. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

Reuters / Saturday, November 20, 2010
French actress Clotilde Courau smiles as she walks with her new husband Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy, grandson of Italy's last king, following their marriage at Rome's elite Santa Maria degli Angeli church, September 25, 2003. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
Luxembourg's Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and his wife Princess Stephanie, Hereditary Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, leave the Notre-Dame Cathedral after their religious wedding service in Luxembourg, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2012
Jordan's crown Prince Abdullah with his Palestinian-Jordanian bride Rania el-Yassin, during their wedding reception at the Royal Palace in Amman, June 10, 1993. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
