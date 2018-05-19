Edition:
Royal wedding guests

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
David and Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre followed by Oprah Winfrey. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Oprah Winfrey. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Carole Middleton. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Dan Snow and Lady Edwina Louise Grosvenor arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Eliza Spencer, Louis Spencer, Victoria Aitken and Kitty Spencer. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Actress Cressida Bonas. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Lady Kitty Spencer. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and Karen Spencer. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Dave Henson, British parasport athlete. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Tom Inskip. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Chelsy Davy. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince William's private secretary, Miguel Head. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and Karen Spencer. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
James Haskell and Chloe Madeley. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Rebecca Deacon and Adam Priestley. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Unidentifiable guests. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
