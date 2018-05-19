Royal wedding guests
George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS
David and Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre followed by Oprah Winfrey. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS
Oprah Winfrey. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS
Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS
Carole Middleton. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS
Dan Snow and Lady Edwina Louise Grosvenor arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS
Eliza Spencer, Louis Spencer, Victoria Aitken and Kitty Spencer. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS
Actress Cressida Bonas. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Lady Kitty Spencer. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and Karen Spencer. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Dave Henson, British parasport athlete. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Tom Inskip. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS
Chelsy Davy. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Prince William's private secretary, Miguel Head. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and Karen Spencer. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
James Haskell and Chloe Madeley. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS
Rebecca Deacon and Adam Priestley. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Unidentifiable guests. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Countdown to the royal wedding
Scenes from Windsor on the eve of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Deadly high school shooting in Texas
A 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and pistol opened fire in a Santa Fe high school, killing nine fellow students and a teacher, authorities said.
Fiery plane crash in Cuba
More than 100 people were killed in a fiery crash of a Boeing 737 passenger plane in Cuba, with just three seriously injured survivors in hospital after being...
Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border
Palestinians continue demonstrations on the Gaza-Israel border, less than a week after the bloodiest day for Palestinians in years when 60 were killed by...
MORE IN PICTURES
Countdown to the royal wedding
Scenes from Windsor on the eve of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Deadly high school shooting in Texas
A 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and pistol opened fire in a Santa Fe high school, killing nine fellow students and a teacher, authorities said.
Fiery plane crash in Cuba
More than 100 people were killed in a fiery crash of a Boeing 737 passenger plane in Cuba, with just three seriously injured survivors in hospital after being pulled from the wreckage, officials and state media said.
Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border
Palestinians continue demonstrations on the Gaza-Israel border, less than a week after the bloodiest day for Palestinians in years when 60 were killed by Israeli gunfire.
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano
Explosions intensify on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, spewing ash and triggering a red alert for aircraft for the first time since the latest eruption began.
Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season
The U.S. federal agency tasked with restoring electricity to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit the Caribbean last year, is leaving the island while thousands still have no power heading into the next hurricane season.
Royal wedding dresses
What the bride wore at past royal weddings.