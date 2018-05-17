Edition:
Royal wedding rehearsal

Military personnel take part in rehearsals. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
Military personnel take part in rehearsals. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
A carriage takes part in rehearsals for the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
Amy Thompson sports blue lipstick as she watches rehearsals. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
Military personnel rehearse their part in the procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
Police officers and members of the public watch as military personnel rehearse their part in the procession. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
A carriage takes part in rehearsals. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
A man calling himself William wears a home made outfit as he watches rehearsals. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
Military personnel take part in rehearsals. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
Military personnel take part in rehearsals. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
A woman holds up a commemorative scarf during rehearsals. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
Military personnel take part in rehearsals. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
Police officers and members of the public watch as military personnel rehearse their part in the procession. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
A carriage takes part in rehearsals. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
Women take photos on their smartphones as they lean out of the window of a building near Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
An armed police officer looks down on the streets near Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
