Pictures | Tue May 8, 2018 | 3:20pm EDT

Royal wedding souvenirs

Mugs commemorating the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Souvenirs themed on the forthcoming royal wedding. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Souvenirs in a shop near Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Souvenirs for sale in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Souvenir mugs. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Souvenirs for sale in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A postcard for sale. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Mugs and other souvenirs for sale. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Souvenirs for sale in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Souvenirs in a shop near Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Mugs in a shop near Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Souvenirs in a shop near Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Mugs commemorating the wedding. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A window display. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A window display in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A window display in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A woman leaves a shop in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Souvenirs for sale in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Souvenirs in a shop near Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
