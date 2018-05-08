Royal wedding souvenirs
Mugs commemorating the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Souvenirs themed on the forthcoming royal wedding. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Souvenirs in a shop near Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Souvenirs for sale in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Souvenir mugs. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Souvenirs for sale in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A postcard for sale. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Mugs and other souvenirs for sale. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Souvenirs for sale in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Souvenirs in a shop near Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Mugs in a shop near Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Souvenirs in a shop near Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Mugs commemorating the wedding. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A window display. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A window display in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A window display in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman leaves a shop in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Souvenirs for sale in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Souvenirs in a shop near Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
