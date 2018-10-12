Royal wedding style
Naomi Campbell. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Cara Delevingne (2L). Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS
Pixie Geldof. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS
The Duchess of Sussex. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Princess Beatrice of York. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Philippa Matthews (Middleton), sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband James Matthews. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS
Demi Moore. Matt Crossick/Pool via REUTERS
Poppy Delevingne and Charles Delevingne. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Cara Delevingne. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Naomi Campbell. Matt Crossick//Pool via REUTERS
Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss Hack. Matt Crossick/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth II. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Liv Tyler. Matt Crossick/Pool via REUTERS
Ellie Goulding. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field. Matt Crossick/Pool via REUTERS
Emma Louise Connolly and Oliver Proudlock. Matt Crossick/Pool via REUTERS
Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt. Matt Crossick/Pool via REUTERS
Nick Candy and Holly Candy. Matt Crossick//Pool via REUTERS
Cressida Bonas. Matt Crossick/Pool via REUTERS
Sam Branson. Matt Crossick/PA Wire /Pool via REUTERS
Chelsy Davy and a guest. Matt Crossick/Pool via REUTERS
Chelsy Davy. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Emily Wansbrough and guest. Matt Crossick/Pool via REUTERS
Holly Branson. Matt Crossick/Pool via REUTERS
Lady and Lord Frederick Windsor. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
The Duke of Sussex. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS
Heather Kerzner (right). Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Hurricane Michael devastates Florida Panhandle
Rescuers search for survivors after one of the most powerful hurricanes in U.S. history slammed into the Florida Panhandle.
Aftermath of Indonesian quake
The devastation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island following the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.
Hurricane Michael's devastation from above
Aerial views of the destruction caused by Hurricane Michael on Florida s northwest coast.
MORE IN PICTURES
Queen's granddaughter marries at grand royal wedding
Britain's Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Hurricane Michael devastates Florida Panhandle
Rescuers search for survivors after one of the most powerful hurricanes in U.S. history slammed into the Florida Panhandle.
Aftermath of Indonesian quake
The devastation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island following the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.
Hurricane Michael's devastation from above
Aerial views of the destruction caused by Hurricane Michael on Florida s northwest coast.
Hurricane Michael plows inland
Hurricane Michael shattered Florida coastal towns, where rows of homes were ripped from foundations and roofs were peeled off schools by the near-record-force storm.
On board Japan's helicopter carrier Kaga
On the flight deck of the helicopter carrier Kaga in the Indian Ocean.
Kanye visits the White House
Rapper Kanye West sits down with President Donald Trump to discuss prison reform, jobs for African-Americans and violence in Chicago.
Sports diplomacy in North Korea
Athletes bring their skill and political goodwill to the field during competitions in the hermit kingdom.