Royalist and anti-government protesters take to the streets of Bangkok
Pro-democracy demonstrators and royalists clash during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A pro-democracy demonstrator flashes a three-finger salute while holding up a rose during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Pro-democracy demonstrators try to remove a fence during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A royalist and an anti-government demonstrator point out at each during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anti-government demonstrators march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pro-democracy demonstrators march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A car of the royal motorcade drives past a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida are pictured as the motorcade drives towards the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-government demonstrator skates over an image of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit...more
A person flashes the three-fingers salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A pro-democracy demonstrator gives a three-finger salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pro-democracy demonstrators scuffle with police during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A royalist argues with pro-democracy demonstrators as they march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy demonstrators flash a three-finger salute while sitting on the ground during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy demonstrators hold hands as they march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A royalist dressed-up as Batman holds a picture of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A pro-democracy demonstrator wears a helmet with roses on it during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Anti-government demonstrators hold roses during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Stickers are pictured during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Police officers push pro-democracy demonstrators as they clash during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy demonstrators hold roses during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Royalists hold pictures of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A pro-democracy demonstrator holds a placard as they walk past a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge...more
Anti-government demonstrators try to break police line during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A pro-democracy demonstrator gives a three-finger salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Security personnel form a human chain during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pro-democracy demonstrators gather outside the Government House during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator is carried on a stretcher during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A royalist carries a flag of Thailand as pro-democracy demonstrators stage a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Anti-government demonstrators march while royalists stand in front of them during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People make a human chain during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in front of the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A royalist holds a picture of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A person flashes the three-fingers salute in the middle of a message reading "Long live the people" painted on the pavement during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument,...more
People flash the three-fingers salute as a royalists' bus passes near them during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe...more
A person takes part in a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Next Slideshows
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 10 million votes have already been cast by mail and in advance polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places...
Athletes who have tested positive for COVID
Notable athletes who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Life and death in COVID units around the world
Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 10 million votes have already been cast by mail and in advance polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.
Athletes who have tested positive for COVID
Notable athletes who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Americans feel economic crush of coronavirus
A staggering 25 million Americans remain out of work due to the coronavirus, laying bare both the economic and human tragedy wrought by the pandemic.
Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign
The Democratic candidate campaigns as President Trump recovers from the coronavirus.
Volatile protests in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law
Police and demonstrators clash during protests against a polarizing new jobs law passed in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Trump resumes campaign after bout with COVID
President Trump returned to the campaign trail for the first time since he announced his coronavirus diagnosis.