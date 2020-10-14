Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 14, 2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Royalist and anti-government protesters take to the streets of Bangkok

Pro-democracy demonstrators and royalists clash during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Pro-democracy demonstrators and royalists clash during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Pro-democracy demonstrators and royalists clash during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
1 / 35
A pro-democracy demonstrator flashes a three-finger salute while holding up a rose during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

A pro-democracy demonstrator flashes a three-finger salute while holding up a rose during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A pro-democracy demonstrator flashes a three-finger salute while holding up a rose during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
2 / 35
Pro-democracy demonstrators try to remove a fence during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Pro-democracy demonstrators try to remove a fence during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Pro-democracy demonstrators try to remove a fence during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
3 / 35
A royalist and an anti-government demonstrator point out at each during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A royalist and an anti-government demonstrator point out at each during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A royalist and an anti-government demonstrator point out at each during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
4 / 35
Anti-government demonstrators march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Anti-government demonstrators march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Anti-government demonstrators march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
5 / 35
Pro-democracy demonstrators march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Pro-democracy demonstrators march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Pro-democracy demonstrators march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
6 / 35
A car of the royal motorcade drives past a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A car of the royal motorcade drives past a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A car of the royal motorcade drives past a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
7 / 35
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida are pictured as the motorcade drives towards the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida are pictured as the motorcade drives towards the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida are pictured as the motorcade drives towards the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 35
An anti-government demonstrator skates over an image of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An anti-government demonstrator skates over an image of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
An anti-government demonstrator skates over an image of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
9 / 35
A person flashes the three-fingers salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A person flashes the three-fingers salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A person flashes the three-fingers salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
10 / 35
A pro-democracy demonstrator gives a three-finger salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A pro-democracy demonstrator gives a three-finger salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A pro-democracy demonstrator gives a three-finger salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 35
Pro-democracy demonstrators scuffle with police during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Pro-democracy demonstrators scuffle with police during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Pro-democracy demonstrators scuffle with police during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
12 / 35
A royalist argues with pro-democracy demonstrators as they march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A royalist argues with pro-democracy demonstrators as they march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A royalist argues with pro-democracy demonstrators as they march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
13 / 35
Pro-democracy demonstrators flash a three-finger salute while sitting on the ground during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Pro-democracy demonstrators flash a three-finger salute while sitting on the ground during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Pro-democracy demonstrators flash a three-finger salute while sitting on the ground during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
14 / 35
Pro-democracy demonstrators hold hands as they march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Pro-democracy demonstrators hold hands as they march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Pro-democracy demonstrators hold hands as they march during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
15 / 35
A royalist dressed-up as Batman holds a picture of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A royalist dressed-up as Batman holds a picture of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A royalist dressed-up as Batman holds a picture of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
16 / 35
A pro-democracy demonstrator wears a helmet with roses on it during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

A pro-democracy demonstrator wears a helmet with roses on it during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A pro-democracy demonstrator wears a helmet with roses on it during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
17 / 35
Anti-government demonstrators hold roses during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Anti-government demonstrators hold roses during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Anti-government demonstrators hold roses during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
18 / 35
Stickers are pictured during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Stickers are pictured during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Stickers are pictured during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
19 / 35
Police officers push pro-democracy demonstrators as they clash during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police officers push pro-democracy demonstrators as they clash during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Police officers push pro-democracy demonstrators as they clash during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
20 / 35
Pro-democracy demonstrators hold roses during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Pro-democracy demonstrators hold roses during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Pro-democracy demonstrators hold roses during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
21 / 35
Royalists hold pictures of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Royalists hold pictures of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Royalists hold pictures of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
22 / 35
A pro-democracy demonstrator holds a placard as they walk past a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A pro-democracy demonstrator holds a placard as they walk past a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A pro-democracy demonstrator holds a placard as they walk past a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
23 / 35
Anti-government demonstrators try to break police line during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Anti-government demonstrators try to break police line during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Anti-government demonstrators try to break police line during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
24 / 35
A pro-democracy demonstrator gives a three-finger salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

A pro-democracy demonstrator gives a three-finger salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A pro-democracy demonstrator gives a three-finger salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
25 / 35
Security personnel form a human chain during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Security personnel form a human chain during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Security personnel form a human chain during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
26 / 35
Pro-democracy demonstrators gather outside the Government House during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Pro-democracy demonstrators gather outside the Government House during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Pro-democracy demonstrators gather outside the Government House during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
27 / 35
A demonstrator is carried on a stretcher during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A demonstrator is carried on a stretcher during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A demonstrator is carried on a stretcher during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
28 / 35
A royalist carries a flag of Thailand as pro-democracy demonstrators stage a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A royalist carries a flag of Thailand as pro-democracy demonstrators stage a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A royalist carries a flag of Thailand as pro-democracy demonstrators stage a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
29 / 35
Anti-government demonstrators march while royalists stand in front of them during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Anti-government demonstrators march while royalists stand in front of them during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Anti-government demonstrators march while royalists stand in front of them during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
30 / 35
People make a human chain during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in front of the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

People make a human chain during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in front of the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
People make a human chain during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in front of the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
31 / 35
A royalist holds a picture of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A royalist holds a picture of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A royalist holds a picture of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn near the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
32 / 35
A person flashes the three-fingers salute in the middle of a message reading "Long live the people" painted on the pavement during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A person flashes the three-fingers salute in the middle of a message reading "Long live the people" painted on the pavement during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A person flashes the three-fingers salute in the middle of a message reading "Long live the people" painted on the pavement during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
33 / 35
People flash the three-fingers salute as a royalists' bus passes near them during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

People flash the three-fingers salute as a royalists' bus passes near them during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
People flash the three-fingers salute as a royalists' bus passes near them during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
34 / 35
A person takes part in a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A person takes part in a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A person takes part in a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, near the Democracy monument, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Next Slideshows

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

More than 10 million votes have already been cast by mail and in advance polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places...

Oct 13 2020
Athletes who have tested positive for COVID

Athletes who have tested positive for COVID

Notable athletes who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Oct 13 2020
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oct 13 2020
Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Oct 13 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

More than 10 million votes have already been cast by mail and in advance polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

Athletes who have tested positive for COVID

Athletes who have tested positive for COVID

Notable athletes who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Americans feel economic crush of coronavirus

Americans feel economic crush of coronavirus

A staggering 25 million Americans remain out of work due to the coronavirus, laying bare both the economic and human tragedy wrought by the pandemic.

Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign

Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign

The Democratic candidate campaigns as President Trump recovers from the coronavirus.

Volatile protests in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Volatile protests in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Police and demonstrators clash during protests against a polarizing new jobs law passed in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Trump resumes campaign after bout with COVID

Trump resumes campaign after bout with COVID

President Trump returned to the campaign trail for the first time since he announced his coronavirus diagnosis.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast