Pictures | Mon Sep 30, 2019 | 10:15am EDT

Rubber bullets and petrol bombs during violent clashes with police in Hong Kong

An anti-government protester throws a petrol bomb during a demonstration near the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Anti-government protesters are detained during a rally in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A riot police fires tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters after a march in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
An anti-government protester is detained during a rally in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
An anti-government protester throws a molotov cocktail towards riot police officers inside the Wan Chai station during a demonstration in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to hit a tear gas canister during a clash with riot police in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
An anti-government protester stands behind a burning barrier during a demonstration, in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A man gets help as anti-government protesters demonstrate in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Anti-government protesters retreat during a demonstration at Admiralty district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A riot police officer detains an anti-government protester during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Riot police officers clash with anti-government protesters demonstrating near the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
An anti-government protester is detained during a rally in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
An anti-government protester throws a lit molotov cocktail after retreating from the clash with riot police in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
An anti-government protester tries to hit back a tear gas canister at riot police with his badminton racket, during a demonstration at Admiralty district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Anti-government protesters crawl under a tiny gap in a metal fence that the rescuers prised open, to escape from Admiralty Centre where they were trapped by riot police, in Admiralty district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Riot police officers detain anti-government protesters during a demonstration at Admiralty district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Anti-government protesters set a fire during a demonstration in Wan Chai in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Riot police officers detain anti-government protesters during a demonstration at Admiralty district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Riot police officers march toward anti-government protesters in Causeway Bay district, in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
An anti-government protester is detained during a demonstration in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Bricks are seen after anti-government protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration, in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Riot police officers are seen amid tear gas during a demonstration in Causeway Bay district, in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
An anti-government protester wearing a mask depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is pushed away by riot police during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Anti-government protesters cover themselves with umbrellas amid blue-coloured sprayed water during a demonstration near the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A detained anti-government protester lies down during a demonstration in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Anti-government protesters are detained after a clash with riot police officers in Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Riot police walk past a fire set by anti-government protesters in Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A man lies down as riot police officers clash with anti-government protesters demonstrating in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Riot police officers fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters in Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Riot police officers fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters after a march in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
An anti-government protester throws back a tear gas canister during a clash with riot police in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Riot police officers are seen amid tear gas during a demonstration in Admiralty district Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A barricade set up by anti-government protesters burns in Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
An injured man receives help from journalists after he was allegedly beaten by the anti-government protesters, in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Passengers on a bus watch a protest in Causeway Bay district, Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A riot police officer pepper sprays an anti-government protester during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A riot police officer detains an anti-government protester amid the smoke from tear gas after a clash in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A riot police officer sprays pepper spray towards members of the press in Causeway Bay district, Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A riot police officer detains an anti-government protester after a clash in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
An anti-government protester with the hands tied up on their back is pictured during a demonstration in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Anti-government protesters set up a barricade during a demonstration in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Anti-government protesters are detained during a demonstration in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
