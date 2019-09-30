Rubber bullets and petrol bombs during violent clashes with police in Hong Kong
An anti-government protester throws a petrol bomb during a demonstration near the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anti-government protesters are detained during a rally in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A riot police fires tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters after a march in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An anti-government protester is detained during a rally in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-government protester throws a molotov cocktail towards riot police officers inside the Wan Chai station during a demonstration in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to hit a tear gas canister during a clash with riot police in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-government protester stands behind a burning barrier during a demonstration, in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man gets help as anti-government protesters demonstrate in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters retreat during a demonstration at Admiralty district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A riot police officer detains an anti-government protester during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police officers clash with anti-government protesters demonstrating near the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An anti-government protester is detained during a rally in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-government protester throws a lit molotov cocktail after retreating from the clash with riot police in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-government protester tries to hit back a tear gas canister at riot police with his badminton racket, during a demonstration at Admiralty district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters crawl under a tiny gap in a metal fence that the rescuers prised open, to escape from Admiralty Centre where they were trapped by riot police, in Admiralty district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret
Riot police officers detain anti-government protesters during a demonstration at Admiralty district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters set a fire during a demonstration in Wan Chai in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Riot police officers detain anti-government protesters during a demonstration at Admiralty district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police officers march toward anti-government protesters in Causeway Bay district, in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An anti-government protester is detained during a demonstration in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Bricks are seen after anti-government protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration, in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police officers are seen amid tear gas during a demonstration in Causeway Bay district, in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An anti-government protester wearing a mask depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is pushed away by riot police during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Anti-government protesters cover themselves with umbrellas amid blue-coloured sprayed water during a demonstration near the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A detained anti-government protester lies down during a demonstration in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters are detained after a clash with riot police officers in Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Riot police walk past a fire set by anti-government protesters in Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man lies down as riot police officers clash with anti-government protesters demonstrating in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Riot police officers fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters in Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Riot police officers fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters after a march in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An anti-government protester throws back a tear gas canister during a clash with riot police in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police officers are seen amid tear gas during a demonstration in Admiralty district Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A barricade set up by anti-government protesters burns in Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An injured man receives help from journalists after he was allegedly beaten by the anti-government protesters, in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Passengers on a bus watch a protest in Causeway Bay district, Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A riot police officer pepper sprays an anti-government protester during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A riot police officer detains an anti-government protester amid the smoke from tear gas after a clash in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A riot police officer sprays pepper spray towards members of the press in Causeway Bay district, Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A riot police officer detains an anti-government protester after a clash in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-government protester with the hands tied up on their back is pictured during a demonstration in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters set up a barricade during a demonstration in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters are detained during a demonstration in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Next Slideshows
Hundreds of captives, many in chains, freed in Nigeria
As many as 400 males aged from six to 50 were freed from a purported school in northern Nigeria where some had been kept in chains, tortured and allegedly...
Children march in second week of climate strikes
The latest protests for climate action, which builds on last week's marches by millions of kids around the world, culminates in a rally in Montreal with teenage...
Inside the U.N. General Assembly
World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hundreds of captives, many in chains, freed in Nigeria
As many as 400 males aged from six to 50 were freed from a purported school in northern Nigeria where some had been kept in chains, tortured and allegedly sexually abused.
Children march in second week of climate strikes
The latest protests for climate action, which builds on last week's marches by millions of kids around the world, culminates in a rally in Montreal with teenage activist Greta Thunberg.
9-year-old double amputee walks Paris Fashion Week catwalk
Nine-year-old Daisy-May Demetre, whose legs were amputated due to a birth defect, became the first double amputee to walk the runway in Paris Fashion Week, when she modeled for children's wear label Lulu et Gigi inside the Eiffel Tower.
Inside the U.N. General Assembly
World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Prince Harry tours southern Africa
Prince Harry followed in his late mother's footsteps with a visit to a de-mining project in Angola that echoed images taken of Princess Diana more than 20 years ago, during his tour of Angola, Botswana and Malawi.
Sky has no limits as 11-year-old British prodigy eyes Tokyo Olympics
Pro skater, surfing phenom, Dancing with the Stars juniors champion and determined philanthropist Sky Brown is poised to become Britain's youngest ever Olympian at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.