Rumbling volcano shuts down Philippine capital
Residents look at the errupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 13. Schools and businesses shut across the Philippine capital on Monday as a volcano belched clouds of ash across the city and seismologists warned an eruption could...more
A dog left in a garage covered with ashes barks nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate from Lemery, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A volcanic lightning caused by eruption is seen over Tagaytay City, Cavite province, Philippines, January 12. @DERRICKQUIBAEL/via REUTERS
Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate Agoncillo, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Lightning strike in the midst of Taal volcano explosion is seen in Lipa City, Philippines, January 12. Cheslie Andal/via REUTERS
Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano is seen in Tagaytay City, Cavite, Philippines, January 13. JEROME AUSTRIA ABUAN /via REUTERS
A family living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A man walks on a road covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Cows partly covered by ashes eat grass in a land nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A bird sits atop a roof covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Houses covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano are pictured in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano is seen in Tagaytay City, Cavite, Philippines, January 13. JEROME AUSTRIA ABUAN /via REUTERS
Police officers guard a road nearby the errupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A car parked in a house garage is covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano in Agoncillo, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A family living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
The errupting Taal Volcano is seen from Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
