Running of the bulls
Revellers hold up the traditional red scarves during the firing of 'chupinazo' which opens the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the firing of 'chupinazo" which marks the opening of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers react after being splashed with water during the opening of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers are seen before the opening of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish "rejoneador" (mounted bullfighter) Pablo Hermoso de Mendoza performs a pass during a bullfight. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A band marches among the crowd of revellers during the opening. REUTERS/Vincent West
A reveller is thrown into air by others during the opening the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers celebrate while drinking and spraying sangria. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveller drinks wine from a shoe during the opening. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the firing of 'chupinazo' which marks the opening. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Revellers react after being splashed with water during the opening. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers play and celebrate during the opening. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Revellers hold up the traditional red scarves during the firing of 'chupinazo' which opens the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveller holds up the traditional red scarf during the firing of 'chupinazo' which opens the festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers hold up the traditional red scarves during the firing of 'chupinazo' which opens the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers play and celebrate before the opening. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers react after being splashed with water. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers play and celebrate before the opening. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers celebrate during the opening. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers are splashed with water before the opening. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A female reveller is seen wearing her red San Fermin scarf around her wrist. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers sleep after the opening of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
