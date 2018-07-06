Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 6, 2018 | 2:35pm EDT

Running of the bulls

Revellers hold up the traditional red scarves during the firing of 'chupinazo' which opens the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers hold up the traditional red scarves during the firing of 'chupinazo' which opens the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Revellers hold up the traditional red scarves during the firing of 'chupinazo' which opens the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
1 / 22
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the firing of 'chupinazo" which marks the opening of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the firing of 'chupinazo" which marks the opening of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the firing of 'chupinazo" which marks the opening of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
2 / 22
Revellers react after being splashed with water during the opening of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers react after being splashed with water during the opening of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Revellers react after being splashed with water during the opening of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
3 / 22
Revellers are seen before the opening of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers are seen before the opening of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Revellers are seen before the opening of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
4 / 22
Spanish "rejoneador" (mounted bullfighter) Pablo Hermoso de Mendoza performs a pass during a bullfight. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Spanish "rejoneador" (mounted bullfighter) Pablo Hermoso de Mendoza performs a pass during a bullfight. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Spanish "rejoneador" (mounted bullfighter) Pablo Hermoso de Mendoza performs a pass during a bullfight. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
5 / 22
A band marches among the crowd of revellers during the opening. REUTERS/Vincent West

A band marches among the crowd of revellers during the opening. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
A band marches among the crowd of revellers during the opening. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
6 / 22
A reveller is thrown into air by others during the opening the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A reveller is thrown into air by others during the opening the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
A reveller is thrown into air by others during the opening the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
7 / 22
Revellers celebrate while drinking and spraying sangria. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers celebrate while drinking and spraying sangria. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Revellers celebrate while drinking and spraying sangria. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
8 / 22
A reveller drinks wine from a shoe during the opening. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A reveller drinks wine from a shoe during the opening. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
A reveller drinks wine from a shoe during the opening. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
9 / 22
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the firing of 'chupinazo' which marks the opening. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the firing of 'chupinazo' which marks the opening. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the firing of 'chupinazo' which marks the opening. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
10 / 22
Revellers react after being splashed with water during the opening. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revellers react after being splashed with water during the opening. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Revellers react after being splashed with water during the opening. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
11 / 22
Revellers play and celebrate during the opening. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Revellers play and celebrate during the opening. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Revellers play and celebrate during the opening. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
12 / 22
Revellers hold up the traditional red scarves during the firing of 'chupinazo' which opens the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers hold up the traditional red scarves during the firing of 'chupinazo' which opens the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Revellers hold up the traditional red scarves during the firing of 'chupinazo' which opens the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
13 / 22
A reveller holds up the traditional red scarf during the firing of 'chupinazo' which opens the festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A reveller holds up the traditional red scarf during the firing of 'chupinazo' which opens the festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
A reveller holds up the traditional red scarf during the firing of 'chupinazo' which opens the festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
14 / 22
Revellers hold up the traditional red scarves during the firing of 'chupinazo' which opens the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers hold up the traditional red scarves during the firing of 'chupinazo' which opens the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Revellers hold up the traditional red scarves during the firing of 'chupinazo' which opens the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
15 / 22
Revellers play and celebrate before the opening. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers play and celebrate before the opening. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Revellers play and celebrate before the opening. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
16 / 22
Revellers react after being splashed with water. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revellers react after being splashed with water. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Revellers react after being splashed with water. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
17 / 22
Revellers play and celebrate before the opening. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers play and celebrate before the opening. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Revellers play and celebrate before the opening. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
18 / 22
Revellers celebrate during the opening. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revellers celebrate during the opening. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Revellers celebrate during the opening. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
19 / 22
Revellers are splashed with water before the opening. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Revellers are splashed with water before the opening. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Revellers are splashed with water before the opening. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
20 / 22
A female reveller is seen wearing her red San Fermin scarf around her wrist. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A female reveller is seen wearing her red San Fermin scarf around her wrist. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
A female reveller is seen wearing her red San Fermin scarf around her wrist. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
21 / 22
Revellers sleep after the opening of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers sleep after the opening of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Revellers sleep after the opening of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Running the Palio di Siena

Running the Palio di Siena

Next Slideshows

Running the Palio di Siena

Running the Palio di Siena

Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena, Italy's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner...

Jul 05 2018
World Cup animal oracles

World Cup animal oracles

Creatures great and small test their psychic credentials, predicting outcomes of matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Jul 05 2018
The Fourth of July

The Fourth of July

America celebrates its 242nd year of independence with fireworks, parades, music and the pursuit of hot dogs.

Jul 04 2018
East Coast heat wave

East Coast heat wave

A heat wave is blanketing the northeastern United States over the Fourth of July.

Jul 03 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Brazil vs. Belgium

Brazil vs. Belgium

Brazil takes on Belgium in World Cup action.

Tourist boat sinks in Phuket

Tourist boat sinks in Phuket

Thai rescuers search for dozens of people missing after the sinking of a boat carrying Chinese tourists, with one official saying he feared "no chance" of any more survivors, which would mean a death toll of nearly 60.

Inside Stalin's secret WW2 bunker

Inside Stalin's secret WW2 bunker

During the early years of the war, the Soviets built an alternative headquarters deep underground in Samara in case Moscow fell to the German army.

France 2 - Uruguay 0

France 2 - Uruguay 0

France takes on Uruguay in World Cup action.

Syria attacks one of the last rebel strongholds

Syria attacks one of the last rebel strongholds

Assad aims to recapture the entire southwest including the frontiers with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Jordan. The area is one of the last rebel strongholds in Syria after more than seven years of war.

Best of the World Cup

Best of the World Cup

Highlights from the 2018 World Cup.

Venezuela's military on parade

Venezuela's military on parade

Venezuela holds a military parade to celebrate the 207th anniversary of the country's independence.

Running the Palio di Siena

Running the Palio di Siena

Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena, Italy's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast