Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jul 7, 2018 | 6:15pm EDT

Running of the bulls

Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
1 / 13
A bull hits a reveller during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

A bull hits a reveller during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
A bull hits a reveller during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
2 / 13
Revellers attempt to dodge a bull during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers attempt to dodge a bull during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Revellers attempt to dodge a bull during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
3 / 13
Runners sprint in front of wild cows during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint in front of wild cows during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Runners sprint in front of wild cows during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
4 / 13
Bulls run over a reveller during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Bulls run over a reveller during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Bulls run over a reveller during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
5 / 13
A Recortador de Anillas throws a ring onto a wild cow's horn during a display at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

A Recortador de Anillas throws a ring onto a wild cow's horn during a display at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
A Recortador de Anillas throws a ring onto a wild cow's horn during a display at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
6 / 13
Runners sprint in front of wild cows during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners sprint in front of wild cows during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Runners sprint in front of wild cows during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
7 / 13
Runners sprint in front of steers and bulls during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint in front of steers and bulls during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Runners sprint in front of steers and bulls during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
8 / 13
Revellers attempt to dodge a bull during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revellers attempt to dodge a bull during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Revellers attempt to dodge a bull during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
9 / 13
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
10 / 13
A reveller is tossed by a wild cow following the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A reveller is tossed by a wild cow following the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
A reveller is tossed by a wild cow following the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
11 / 13
Revellers hold up the traditional red scarves during the firing of chupinazo which opens the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers hold up the traditional red scarves during the firing of chupinazo which opens the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Revellers hold up the traditional red scarves during the firing of chupinazo which opens the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
12 / 13
A reveller is thrown into air by others during the opening the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A reveller is thrown into air by others during the opening the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
A reveller is thrown into air by others during the opening the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Croatia 2 (4) - Russia 2 (3)

Croatia 2 (4) - Russia 2 (3)

Next Slideshows

Croatia 2 (4) - Russia 2 (3)

Croatia 2 (4) - Russia 2 (3)

Russia takes on Croatia in World Cup action.

5:35pm EDT
Al Shabaab attack Somalia police HQ

Al Shabaab attack Somalia police HQ

Somalia's al Shabaab group sets off two bombs in central Mogadishu and storms a government building.

2:20pm EDT
England fans celebrate

England fans celebrate

England fans celebrate their World Cup victory over Sweden.

2:05pm EDT
Deadly torrential rains pound Japan

Deadly torrential rains pound Japan

More than 1.6 million residents have been evacuated from their homes as torrential rains pound central and western Japan.

1:50pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Croatia 2 (4) - Russia 2 (3)

Croatia 2 (4) - Russia 2 (3)

Russia takes on Croatia in World Cup action.

Al Shabaab attack Somalia police HQ

Al Shabaab attack Somalia police HQ

Somalia's al Shabaab group sets off two bombs in central Mogadishu and storms a government building.

England fans celebrate

England fans celebrate

England fans celebrate their World Cup victory over Sweden.

Deadly torrential rains pound Japan

Deadly torrential rains pound Japan

More than 1.6 million residents have been evacuated from their homes as torrential rains pound central and western Japan.

England 2 - Sweden 0

England 2 - Sweden 0

England takes on Sweden in World Cup action.

Inside Stalin's secret WW2 bunker

Inside Stalin's secret WW2 bunker

During the early years of the war, the Soviets built an alternative headquarters deep underground in Samara in case Moscow fell to the German army.

Cholitas wrestle in the ring

Cholitas wrestle in the ring

Andean women take it to the wrestling mat in Bolivia.

Heartbreak for Brazil

Heartbreak for Brazil

Belgium ended Brazil's dream of a sixth World Cup title when they beat the South Americans 2-1 in a dramatic, enthralling quarter-final.

Belgium 2 - Brazil 1

Belgium 2 - Brazil 1

Belgium takes on Brazil in World Cup action.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast