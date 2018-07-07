Running of the bulls
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A bull hits a reveller during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers attempt to dodge a bull during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint in front of wild cows during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Bulls run over a reveller during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
A Recortador de Anillas throws a ring onto a wild cow's horn during a display at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Runners sprint in front of wild cows during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Runners sprint in front of steers and bulls during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers attempt to dodge a bull during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
A reveller is tossed by a wild cow following the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Revellers hold up the traditional red scarves during the firing of chupinazo which opens the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveller is thrown into air by others during the opening the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
