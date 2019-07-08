Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. This year, the bulls were from cattle breeder Puerto de San Lorenzo, whose bulls have been responsible for one goring...more

Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. This year, the bulls were from cattle breeder Puerto de San Lorenzo, whose bulls have been responsible for one goring in the past. One person was gored on the opening day of the festival last year. REUTERS/Susana Vera

