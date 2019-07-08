Running of the bulls
Revellers sprint in front of steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 7, 2019. Thousands of runners, dressed head to toe in white, with bright-red neckerchiefs, gather every year for the...more
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. This year, the bulls were from cattle breeder Puerto de San Lorenzo, whose bulls have been responsible for one goring...more
A reveller lies down while taking part in the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveller sprints in front of a bull during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A reveller prays in front of an image of Saint Fermin after taking part in the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A steer hits revellers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers react after taking part in the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers attempt to dodge a bull during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An injured reveller is helped by medical staff during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revellers run next to the Fire Bull, a man carrying a bull figure packed with fireworks, during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revellers walks through trash before the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
