Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 8, 2019 | 9:30am EDT

Running of the bulls

Revellers sprint in front of steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 7, 2019. Thousands of runners, dressed head to toe in white, with bright-red neckerchiefs, gather every year for the traditional morning run, after which the animals are kept in the bullring until the afternoon s fights. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revellers sprint in front of steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 7, 2019. Thousands of runners, dressed head to toe in white, with bright-red neckerchiefs, gather every year for the...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Revellers sprint in front of steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 7, 2019. Thousands of runners, dressed head to toe in white, with bright-red neckerchiefs, gather every year for the traditional morning run, after which the animals are kept in the bullring until the afternoon s fights. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
1 / 20
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. This year, the bulls were from cattle breeder Puerto de San Lorenzo, whose bulls have been responsible for one goring in the past. One person was gored on the opening day of the festival last year. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. This year, the bulls were from cattle breeder Puerto de San Lorenzo, whose bulls have been responsible for one goring...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. This year, the bulls were from cattle breeder Puerto de San Lorenzo, whose bulls have been responsible for one goring in the past. One person was gored on the opening day of the festival last year. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
2 / 20
A reveller lies down while taking part in the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A reveller lies down while taking part in the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
A reveller lies down while taking part in the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
3 / 20
Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
4 / 20
A reveller sprints in front of a bull during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A reveller sprints in front of a bull during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
A reveller sprints in front of a bull during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
5 / 20
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
6 / 20
A reveller prays in front of an image of Saint Fermin after taking part in the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A reveller prays in front of an image of Saint Fermin after taking part in the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
A reveller prays in front of an image of Saint Fermin after taking part in the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
7 / 20
A steer hits revellers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A steer hits revellers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
A steer hits revellers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
8 / 20
Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
9 / 20
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
10 / 20
Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
11 / 20
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
12 / 20
Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
13 / 20
Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
14 / 20
Revellers react after taking part in the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revellers react after taking part in the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Revellers react after taking part in the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 8. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
15 / 20
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
16 / 20
Revellers attempt to dodge a bull during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revellers attempt to dodge a bull during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Revellers attempt to dodge a bull during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
17 / 20
An injured reveller is helped by medical staff during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

An injured reveller is helped by medical staff during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
An injured reveller is helped by medical staff during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
18 / 20
Revellers run next to the Fire Bull, a man carrying a bull figure packed with fireworks, during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revellers run next to the Fire Bull, a man carrying a bull figure packed with fireworks, during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Revellers run next to the Fire Bull, a man carrying a bull figure packed with fireworks, during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
19 / 20
Revellers walks through trash before the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers walks through trash before the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Revellers walks through trash before the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Big earthquakes rattle Southern California

Big earthquakes rattle Southern California

Next Slideshows

Big earthquakes rattle Southern California

Big earthquakes rattle Southern California

High desert communities in Southern California assessed damage and braced for potentially dangerous aftershocks from a major earthquake that shook buildings,...

8:30am EDT
Best of the Women's World Cup

Best of the Women's World Cup

Highlights from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Jul 07 2019
U.S. beats Netherlands 2-0 to win Women's World Cup

U.S. beats Netherlands 2-0 to win Women's World Cup

The United States claimed a record-extending fourth Women's World Cup with a 2-0 win over European champions the Netherlands thanks to goals by Megan Rapinoe...

Jul 07 2019
Women's World Cup: England 1 - Sweden 2

Women's World Cup: England 1 - Sweden 2

Sweden benefited from poor defending and the video assistant referee to beat England 2-1 in the women's World Cup third place playoff match on Saturday.

Jul 06 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Big earthquakes rattle Southern California

Big earthquakes rattle Southern California

High desert communities in Southern California assessed damage and braced for potentially dangerous aftershocks from a major earthquake that shook buildings, ruptured gas lines and sparked fires near the remote epicenter of the second temblor in as many days.

Best of the Women's World Cup

Best of the Women's World Cup

Highlights from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

U.S. beats Netherlands 2-0 to win Women's World Cup

U.S. beats Netherlands 2-0 to win Women's World Cup

The United States claimed a record-extending fourth Women's World Cup with a 2-0 win over European champions the Netherlands thanks to goals by Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle.

Women's World Cup: England 1 - Sweden 2

Women's World Cup: England 1 - Sweden 2

Sweden benefited from poor defending and the video assistant referee to beat England 2-1 in the women's World Cup third place playoff match on Saturday.

Migrants rescued at sea

Migrants rescued at sea

Migrants are rescued from a blue inflatable boat by the crew of rescue vessel Alan Kurdi about 34 miles from the Libyan coast according to humanitarian group Sea-Eye.

Venezuela's divided independence day

Venezuela's divided independence day

Venezuela's bitterly divided political factions held competing commemorations of the country's independence day with President Nicolas Maduro calling for dialogue and opposition leader Juan Guaido decrying alleged human rights violations by Maduro's "dictatorship."

Where migrants are held in U.S. custody

Where migrants are held in U.S. custody

Images of U.S. government facilities where migrant men, women and children are being detained.

Journey of the migrant child

Journey of the migrant child

The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United States.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast