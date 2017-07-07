Running of the bulls
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Cebada Gago bull charges into runners during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runner sprints alongside Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A Cebada Gago bull charges into runners during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Runners try to avoid a Cebada Gago bull during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A runner is seen through the legs of bulls sprinting towards the bullring during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People stand on balconies as they watch the procession of San Fermin on the saint's day in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveller sleeps on the street after the first run of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Runners try to avoid a Cebada Gago bull during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A reveller urinates surrounded by trash before the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners fall alongside Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runner is trapped on the horns of a Cebada Gago bull during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Spanish "rejoneador" (mounted bullfighter) Pablo Hermoso de Mendoza performs during a bullfight. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
An anti-bullfighting protester with "Torture, Boycott Bullfighting" written on him is led away after interrupting a bullfight at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A girl laughs in front of a "cabezudo" (big head) during San Fermin's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A runner summersaults during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A runner is trapped on the horns of a Cebada Gago bull during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Giant-headed figures, known as Kilikis, parade on the street on Saint Fermin's day. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A reveller drinks from a shoe during the start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers raise their hands as the municipal band plays at the town square during the start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A reveller sleeps it off following the Chupinazo, the official start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveller cools off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
