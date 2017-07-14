Running of the bulls
A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish bullfighter Alberto Lopez Simon gets gored by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls during the fifth Running of the Bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveler looks through the barrier before the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A child reacts upon seeing a toy bull at the end of the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls in front of bulls during the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A wild cow and a reveller fall in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A wild cow leaps over revellers as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
