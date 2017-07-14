Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 14, 2017 | 5:00pm EDT

Running of the bulls

A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
1 / 28
A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
2 / 28
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
3 / 28
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
4 / 28
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
5 / 28
Spanish bullfighter Alberto Lopez Simon gets gored by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish bullfighter Alberto Lopez Simon gets gored by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Spanish bullfighter Alberto Lopez Simon gets gored by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
6 / 28
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
7 / 28
A runner falls during the fifth Running of the Bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls during the fifth Running of the Bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A runner falls during the fifth Running of the Bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
8 / 28
A reveler looks through the barrier before the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A reveler looks through the barrier before the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A reveler looks through the barrier before the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
9 / 28
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
10 / 28
A child reacts upon seeing a toy bull at the end of the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera

A child reacts upon seeing a toy bull at the end of the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A child reacts upon seeing a toy bull at the end of the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
11 / 28
A runner falls in front of bulls during the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls in front of bulls during the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A runner falls in front of bulls during the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
12 / 28
A wild cow and a reveller fall in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow and a reveller fall in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A wild cow and a reveller fall in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
13 / 28
A wild cow leaps over revellers as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow leaps over revellers as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A wild cow leaps over revellers as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
14 / 28
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
15 / 28
An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
16 / 28
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
17 / 28
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
18 / 28
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
19 / 28
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
20 / 28
A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
21 / 28
Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
22 / 28
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
23 / 28
A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
24 / 28
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
25 / 28
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
26 / 28
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
27 / 28
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Next Slideshows

Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Commemorations in Nice, France, where 86 people died a year ago when a man drove a truck at a crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations on the waterfront.

Jul 14 2017
Trump in Paris

Trump in Paris

President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Jul 14 2017
Islamic State's weapons of war

Islamic State's weapons of war

Suicide vehicles and weapons made by Islamic State militants are displayed at Iraq Federal Police headquarters in Mosul.

Jul 13 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 13 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast