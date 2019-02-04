Running on steam for the sauna marathon
Women take a dip in the cold water during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, Estonia February 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People leave sauna during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A woman leaves sauna during the sauna marathon in Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People run during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People leave sauna during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A woman runs during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People enjoy open-air hot bath during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A man pulls his colleague through snow during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A man jumps into cold water during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A man looks on during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People are seen through a sauna window during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A man takes a dip in the cold water during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People run during the sauna marathon in Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People are seen through a sauna window during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People react as they run during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A woman leaves sauna during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People run during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A man dips into cold water during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
