Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 4, 2019 | 2:30pm EST

Running on steam for the sauna marathon

Women take a dip in the cold water during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, Estonia February 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Women take a dip in the cold water during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, Estonia February 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Women take a dip in the cold water during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, Estonia February 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
1 / 18
People leave sauna during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People leave sauna during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
People leave sauna during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
2 / 18
A woman leaves sauna during the sauna marathon in Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A woman leaves sauna during the sauna marathon in Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
A woman leaves sauna during the sauna marathon in Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
3 / 18
People run during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People run during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
People run during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
4 / 18
People leave sauna during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People leave sauna during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
People leave sauna during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
5 / 18
A woman runs during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A woman runs during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
A woman runs during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
6 / 18
People enjoy open-air hot bath during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People enjoy open-air hot bath during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
People enjoy open-air hot bath during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
7 / 18
A man pulls his colleague through snow during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A man pulls his colleague through snow during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
A man pulls his colleague through snow during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
8 / 18
A man jumps into cold water during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A man jumps into cold water during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
A man jumps into cold water during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
9 / 18
A man looks on during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A man looks on during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
A man looks on during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
10 / 18
People are seen through a sauna window during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People are seen through a sauna window during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
People are seen through a sauna window during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
11 / 18
A man takes a dip in the cold water during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A man takes a dip in the cold water during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
A man takes a dip in the cold water during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
12 / 18
People run during the sauna marathon in Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People run during the sauna marathon in Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
People run during the sauna marathon in Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
13 / 18
People are seen through a sauna window during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People are seen through a sauna window during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
People are seen through a sauna window during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
14 / 18
People react as they run during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People react as they run during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
People react as they run during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
15 / 18
A woman leaves sauna during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A woman leaves sauna during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
A woman leaves sauna during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
16 / 18
People run during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People run during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
People run during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
17 / 18
A man dips into cold water during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A man dips into cold water during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
A man dips into cold water during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, February 2. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Punxsutawney Phil predicts winter blast will soon end

Punxsutawney Phil predicts winter blast will soon end

Next Slideshows

Punxsutawney Phil predicts winter blast will soon end

Punxsutawney Phil predicts winter blast will soon end

America's most famous groundhog predicts spring will come early.

Feb 03 2019
Political action figures

Political action figures

Action figures from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY in New York.

Jan 28 2019
Dog sledding in Scotland

Dog sledding in Scotland

Mushing with mutts in preparation for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge.

Jan 23 2019
Frozen falls

Frozen falls

The flowing waters of Niagara Falls partially freeze as the temperature drops.

Jan 22 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Super Bowl LIII

Best of Super Bowl LIII

The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl halftime show

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi take the stage for the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII.

Travel chaos in China

Travel chaos in China

Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Migrant caravan moves north

Migrant caravan moves north

Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.

Venezuelans rally against Maduro's government in Caracas

Venezuelans rally against Maduro's government in Caracas

Tens of thousands thronged the streets in Caracas to protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Punxsutawney Phil predicts winter blast will soon end

Punxsutawney Phil predicts winter blast will soon end

America's most famous groundhog predicts spring will come early.

Polar vortex delivers record-breaking cold

Polar vortex delivers record-breaking cold

Two-thirds of the continental United States turns into a frozen ice box, as the so-called polar vortex of frigid arctic air spins across the U.S. Midwest.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top pictures from the past week.

Top sports photos of January

Top sports photos of January

Our top sports photography from the first month of 2019.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast