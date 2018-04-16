Running the Boston Marathon
Desiree Linden of the U.S. crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 16, 2018. Linden is the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Yuki Kawauchi of Japan celebrates after winning the men's division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Desiree Linden of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tatyana McFadden of the U.S. crosses the finish line to win the women's wheelchair division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Yuki Kawauchi of Japan crosses the finish line to win the men's division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the men's wheelchair division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Yuki Kawauchi leads the pack near kilometer marker three. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Desiree Linden in action. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
The women's elite field passes mile 12. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Jacky Hunt-Broersma in action. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Mamitu Daska leads the field. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Tatyana McFadden of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's wheelchair division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
