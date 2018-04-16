Edition:
Running the Boston Marathon

Desiree Linden of the U.S. crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 16, 2018. Linden is the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Yuki Kawauchi of Japan celebrates after winning the men's division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Desiree Linden of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tatyana McFadden of the U.S. crosses the finish line to win the women's wheelchair division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Yuki Kawauchi of Japan crosses the finish line to win the men's division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the men's wheelchair division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Yuki Kawauchi leads the pack near kilometer marker three. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Desiree Linden in action. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

The women's elite field passes mile 12. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Jacky Hunt-Broersma in action. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Mamitu Daska leads the field. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Tatyana McFadden of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's wheelchair division. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

