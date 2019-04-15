Edition:
Running the Boston Marathon

Lawrence Cherono of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the 2019 Boston Marathon April 15, 2019. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence Cherono of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the 2019 Boston Marathon April 15, 2019. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Lawrence Cherono of Kenya reacts after winning the 2019 Boston Marathon. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence Cherono of Kenya reacts after winning the 2019 Boston Marathon. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia reacts after winning the 2019 Boston Marathon. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia reacts after winning the 2019 Boston Marathon. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of wave one runners crossing the Boston Marathon starting line, April 15. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

A general view of wave one runners crossing the Boston Marathon starting line, April 15. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Jared Ward of the USA leads during the 2019 Boston Marathon. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Ward of the USA leads during the 2019 Boston Marathon. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Hasay of the USA runs in the pack at the Boston Marathon starting line. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Hasay of the USA runs in the pack at the Boston Marathon starting line. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Fans hold signs during the 2019 Boston Marathon. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Fans hold signs during the 2019 Boston Marathon. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Women's wheelchair division winner Manuela Schar of Switzerland celebrates as she approaches the finish line during the 123rd running of the Boston Marathon on the sixth anniversary of the 2013 Boston marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. April 15th, 2019. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Women's wheelchair division winner Manuela Schar of Switzerland celebrates as she approaches the finish line during the 123rd running of the Boston Marathon on the sixth anniversary of the 2013 Boston marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. April 15th, 2019. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Runner Kyle Rodemacher struggles with his poncho prior to the 2019 Boston Marathon. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Runner Kyle Rodemacher struggles with his poncho prior to the 2019 Boston Marathon. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Daniel Romanchuk of the USA crosses the finish line to win the Men's Wheelchair division in the 2019 Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Romanchuk of the USA crosses the finish line to win the Men's Wheelchair division in the 2019 Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
An officials hat at the Boston Marathon starting line. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

An officials hat at the Boston Marathon starting line. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Ryota Yoshida of Japan gets ready at the Boston Marathon starting line. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Ryota Yoshida of Japan gets ready at the Boston Marathon starting line. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
A runner wears plastic on their shoes prior to the 2019 Boston Marathon. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

A runner wears plastic on their shoes prior to the 2019 Boston Marathon. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Philemon Rono of Kenya during the 2019 Boston Marathon. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Philemon Rono of Kenya during the 2019 Boston Marathon. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
A fly over before the men's elite division starts at the Boston Marathon starting line. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

A fly over before the men's elite division starts at the Boston Marathon starting line. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Kenneth Kipkemoi (KEN), Lawrence Cherono (KEN), and Lelisa Desisa (ETH) head to the finish during the 2019 Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 15, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Kenneth Kipkemoi (KEN), Lawrence Cherono (KEN), and Lelisa Desisa (ETH) head to the finish during the 2019 Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
