Running the Boston Marathon
Lawrence Cherono of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the 2019 Boston Marathon April 15, 2019. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Lawrence Cherono of Kenya reacts after winning the 2019 Boston Marathon. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia reacts after winning the 2019 Boston Marathon. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of wave one runners crossing the Boston Marathon starting line, April 15. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Jared Ward of the USA leads during the 2019 Boston Marathon. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Hasay of the USA runs in the pack at the Boston Marathon starting line. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Fans hold signs during the 2019 Boston Marathon. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Women's wheelchair division winner Manuela Schar of Switzerland celebrates as she approaches the finish line during the 123rd running of the Boston Marathon on the sixth anniversary of the 2013 Boston marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S....more
Runner Kyle Rodemacher struggles with his poncho prior to the 2019 Boston Marathon. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Daniel Romanchuk of the USA crosses the finish line to win the Men's Wheelchair division in the 2019 Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
An officials hat at the Boston Marathon starting line. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Ryota Yoshida of Japan gets ready at the Boston Marathon starting line. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
A runner wears plastic on their shoes prior to the 2019 Boston Marathon. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Philemon Rono of Kenya during the 2019 Boston Marathon. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
A fly over before the men's elite division starts at the Boston Marathon starting line. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Kenneth Kipkemoi (KEN), Lawrence Cherono (KEN), and Lelisa Desisa (ETH) head to the finish during the 2019 Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Sudan protesters demand civilian rule
Sudan's main protest group demands the immediate handover of power to a civilian transitional government, saying it would keep up the street demonstrations...
Tigers Woods wins Masters
Tiger Woods wins the Masters for the fifth time to land his 15th major title and first since 2008.
Ebola outbreak kills hundreds in Congo
The current outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 700 people and is continuing to spread.
World's tallest indoor waterfall unveiled
A sprawling retail complex with the world's tallest indoor waterfall is what Singapore hopes will bring more travelers and visitors to the airport to shop and...
MORE IN PICTURES
Notre-Dame Cathedral burns
Notre-Dame Cathedral went up in flames in a roaring blaze that devastated the Parisian landmark, one of France s most visited places.
Migrant caravan moves north
Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.
Thailand's Songkran Water Festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Sudan protesters demand civilian rule
Sudan's main protest group demands the immediate handover of power to a civilian transitional government, saying it would keep up the street demonstrations which ousted former President Omar al-Bashir last week to achieve its aims.
Israeli scientists unveil 3D-printed heart
Israeli researchers have printed the world's first 3D heart with blood vessels, describing it as a major breakthrough in engineering replacements for diseased organs.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
Tigers Woods wins Masters
Tiger Woods wins the Masters for the fifth time to land his 15th major title and first since 2008.
Ebola outbreak kills hundreds in Congo
The current outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 700 people and is continuing to spread.
World's tallest indoor waterfall unveiled
A sprawling retail complex with the world's tallest indoor waterfall is what Singapore hopes will bring more travelers and visitors to the airport to shop and dine.