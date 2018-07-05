Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jul 5, 2018

Running the Palio di Siena

An Italian Carabinieri police falls down from his horse during their parade prior to the Palio of Siena horse race, Italy, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

An Italian Carabinieri police falls down from his horse during their parade prior to the Palio of Siena horse race, Italy, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
An Italian Carabinieri police falls down from his horse during their parade prior to the Palio of Siena horse race, Italy, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
1 / 20
Flag bearers perform during their parade before the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Flag bearers perform during their parade before the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Flag bearers perform during their parade before the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
2 / 20
Jockeys ride during the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Jockeys ride during the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Jockeys ride during the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
3 / 20
A member of the Lupa (Wolf) parish holds the parish flag during the parade before the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A member of the Lupa (Wolf) parish holds the parish flag during the parade before the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A member of the Lupa (Wolf) parish holds the parish flag during the parade before the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
4 / 20
The "Cencio" is carried during a historical parade before the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The "Cencio" is carried during a historical parade before the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
The "Cencio" is carried during a historical parade before the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
5 / 20
The horse of the "Drago" (Dragon) parish is blessed by a priest. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The horse of the "Drago" (Dragon) parish is blessed by a priest. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
The horse of the "Drago" (Dragon) parish is blessed by a priest. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
6 / 20
The horse of the "Istrice" (Porcupine) parish is escorted by a groom during their parade. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The horse of the "Istrice" (Porcupine) parish is escorted by a groom during their parade. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
The horse of the "Istrice" (Porcupine) parish is escorted by a groom during their parade. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
7 / 20
Tartuca (Turtle) flag bearers performs during their parade. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tartuca (Turtle) flag bearers performs during their parade. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Tartuca (Turtle) flag bearers performs during their parade. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
8 / 20
Jockey Elias Mannucci of the "Chiocciola" (Snail) parish lies in the track during the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Jockey Elias Mannucci of the "Chiocciola" (Snail) parish lies in the track during the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Jockey Elias Mannucci of the "Chiocciola" (Snail) parish lies in the track during the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
9 / 20
Jockey Elias Mannucci of the "Chiocciola" (Snail) parish falls down from his horse during the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Jockey Elias Mannucci of the "Chiocciola" (Snail) parish falls down from his horse during the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Jockey Elias Mannucci of the "Chiocciola" (Snail) parish falls down from his horse during the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
10 / 20
Assistants help the jockey Elias Mannucci of the "Chiocciola" (Snail) parish. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Assistants help the jockey Elias Mannucci of the "Chiocciola" (Snail) parish. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Assistants help the jockey Elias Mannucci of the "Chiocciola" (Snail) parish. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
11 / 20
Supporters of "Nicchio" (L) and "Montone" parish fight at the end of the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Supporters of "Nicchio" (L) and "Montone" parish fight at the end of the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Supporters of "Nicchio" (L) and "Montone" parish fight at the end of the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
12 / 20
Jockey Andrea Mari of the "Drago" (Dragon) rides during the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Jockey Andrea Mari of the "Drago" (Dragon) rides during the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Jockey Andrea Mari of the "Drago" (Dragon) rides during the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
13 / 20
Spectators stand in Piazza del Campo as they wait for the start of the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Spectators stand in Piazza del Campo as they wait for the start of the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Spectators stand in Piazza del Campo as they wait for the start of the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
14 / 20
Spectators stand on a roof as they wait for the start of the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Spectators stand on a roof as they wait for the start of the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Spectators stand on a roof as they wait for the start of the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
15 / 20
Flag bearers perform during their parade. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Flag bearers perform during their parade. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Flag bearers perform during their parade. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
16 / 20
A member of the Giraffa (Giraffe) parish takes part at the parade. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A member of the Giraffa (Giraffe) parish takes part at the parade. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A member of the Giraffa (Giraffe) parish takes part at the parade. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
17 / 20
Supporters of "Drago" (Dragon) parish celebrate with jockey Andrea Mari (C) after winning the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Supporters of "Drago" (Dragon) parish celebrate with jockey Andrea Mari (C) after winning the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Supporters of "Drago" (Dragon) parish celebrate with jockey Andrea Mari (C) after winning the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
18 / 20
Supporters of "Drago" (Dragon) parish celebrate with jockey Andrea Mari and horse Rocco Nice after winning the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Supporters of "Drago" (Dragon) parish celebrate with jockey Andrea Mari and horse Rocco Nice after winning the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Supporters of "Drago" (Dragon) parish celebrate with jockey Andrea Mari and horse Rocco Nice after winning the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
19 / 20
Jockey Andrea Mari of the "Drago" (Dragon) parish celebrates winning the Palio of Siena. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Jockey Andrea Mari of the "Drago" (Dragon) parish celebrates winning the Palio of Siena. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Jockey Andrea Mari of the "Drago" (Dragon) parish celebrates winning the Palio of Siena. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
20 / 20
