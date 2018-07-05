Running the Palio di Siena
An Italian Carabinieri police falls down from his horse during their parade prior to the Palio of Siena horse race, Italy, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Flag bearers perform during their parade before the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockeys ride during the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A member of the Lupa (Wolf) parish holds the parish flag during the parade before the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The "Cencio" is carried during a historical parade before the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The horse of the "Drago" (Dragon) parish is blessed by a priest. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The horse of the "Istrice" (Porcupine) parish is escorted by a groom during their parade. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Tartuca (Turtle) flag bearers performs during their parade. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockey Elias Mannucci of the "Chiocciola" (Snail) parish lies in the track during the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockey Elias Mannucci of the "Chiocciola" (Snail) parish falls down from his horse during the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Assistants help the jockey Elias Mannucci of the "Chiocciola" (Snail) parish. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Supporters of "Nicchio" (L) and "Montone" parish fight at the end of the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockey Andrea Mari of the "Drago" (Dragon) rides during the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Spectators stand in Piazza del Campo as they wait for the start of the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Spectators stand on a roof as they wait for the start of the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Flag bearers perform during their parade. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A member of the Giraffa (Giraffe) parish takes part at the parade. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Supporters of "Drago" (Dragon) parish celebrate with jockey Andrea Mari (C) after winning the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Supporters of "Drago" (Dragon) parish celebrate with jockey Andrea Mari and horse Rocco Nice after winning the Palio. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockey Andrea Mari of the "Drago" (Dragon) parish celebrates winning the Palio of Siena. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
