Running the Palio di Siena
Jockeys ride their horses during the historical Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy August 16, 2019. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Jockeys ride their horses during the historical Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy August 16. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Jockeys ride their horses after the start of the historical Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy August 16. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Horse Remorex, of the "Selva" (Forest) parish, is seen without his jockey as he wins the historical Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy August 16. Reuters/Alberto Lingria
Jockeys compete as horse Remorex of the "Selva" (Forest) parish is seen without his jockey during the historical Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy August 16. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
A member of the "Selva" (Forest) parish is seen with horse Remorex after winning the historical Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy August 16. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
"Selva" (Forest) parish supporters celebrate after winning the historical Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy August 16. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Jockeys wait for the start of the historical Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy August 16. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
A member of the "Selva" (Forest) parish is seen with horse Remorex after winning the historical Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy August 16. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Jockey Carlo Sanna and his horse Porto Alabe of the "Onda" (Wave) parish are blessed by a priest in the church before the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy August 16. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
