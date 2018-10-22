Running the Palio di Siena
Jockeys fall off their horse during the Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Jockey Andrea Coghe, also known as Tempesta, of the "Tartuca" (Tortoise) parish celebrates winning the Palio. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Jockeys fall off their horse during the Palio. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Jockey Andrea Coghe, also known as Tempesta, of the "Tartuca" (Tortoise) parish celebrates winning the Palio. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Jockey Andrea Coghe, also known as Tempesta, of the "Tartuca" (Tortoise) parish receives help after falling from his horse. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Jockey Andrea Coghe, also known as Tempesta, of the "Tartuca" (Tortoise) parish celebrates winning. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Horse Remorex of the "Tartuca" (Tortoise) parish wins the race after his jockey fell off. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Members of the Chiocciola (Snail) parish hold the parish flag during the parade before the Palio. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Jockeys in action. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Italian 'Bersaglieri' troops of the Italian Armed Forces perform before the race. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A member of the Nicchio (Shell) parish caresses the parish horse Violenta da Clodia during the parade before the race. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Members of the Torre (Tower) parish hold the parish flag during the parade before the race. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A member of the Chiocciola (snail) parish is dressed up for the historical parade before the race. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Members of the Chiocciola (snail) parish are dressed up for the historical parade. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A member of the Chiocciola (snail) parish is dressed up for the historical parade. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A member of the Chiocciola (snail) parish is dressed up for the historical parade. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
The horse Terribile da Clodia and its jockey Elias Manucci, also known as Turbine from Chiocciola (snail) parish, attend a blessing ceremony inside the parish church. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Children watch a test race, a day before the Palio. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A member of the Tartuca (Turtle) parish walks with the horse Raol before the proof-race. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A worker wets the ground before a test race. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
