Pictures | Tue Feb 13, 2018 | 8:05pm EST

Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana

A reveller catches a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana, U.S., February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

1 / 19
Revellers participate during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

2 / 19
A reveller dives into mud during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

3 / 19
Revellers gather before the beginning of the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

4 / 19
Revellers climb a greased pole in an attempt to release a chicken from a cage during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

5 / 19
Revellers gather in a field during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

6 / 19
A reveller participates during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

7 / 19
A reveller dances during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

8 / 19
A reveller participates during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

9 / 19
In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, revellers chase a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

10 / 19
Revellers wait to participate in chasing a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

11 / 19
Revellers rest in a field during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

12 / 19
Revellers cross a bridge during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

13 / 19
A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

14 / 19
A reveller walks through a cemetery during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

15 / 19
A reveller gathers before the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

16 / 19
A reveller holds a chicken during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

17 / 19
A reveller walks through a field during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

18 / 19
Chickens are seen in a cage during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

19 / 19
