Rural Texas doctors left out in cold on COVID vaccine

Dr. Eileen Sprys, front, and registered nurse Mary Bond, hug each other at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17, 2020. Running in between patients, Sprys pauses to catch her breath, tries to gather herself, but cannot mask her frustration: The health care workers in her COVID-besieged West Texas hospital were left out of the first shipment of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, and they have no idea when they may get it. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Dr. Eileen Sprys, front, and registered nurse Mary Bond, hug each other at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17, 2020.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Dr. Eileen Sprys, front, and registered nurse Mary Bond, hug each other at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17, 2020. Running in between patients, Sprys pauses to catch her breath, tries to gather herself, but cannot mask her frustration: The health care workers in her COVID-besieged West Texas hospital were left out of the first shipment of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, and they have no idea when they may get it. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
1 / 40
Respiratory therapist Annette James watches over while giving nebulizer treatment to her patient Geraldine Sprys, who is suffering from pneumonia, at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas. Not a single rural hospital in this state that prides itself on its country roots received any doses of the vaccine this week, despite such medical outposts serving around 20% of the state's population, or 3 million people. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Respiratory therapist Annette James watches over while giving nebulizer treatment to her patient Geraldine Sprys, who is suffering from pneumonia, at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Respiratory therapist Annette James watches over while giving nebulizer treatment to her patient Geraldine Sprys, who is suffering from pneumonia, at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas. Not a single rural hospital in this state that prides itself on its country roots received any doses of the vaccine this week, despite such medical outposts serving around 20% of the state's population, or 3 million people. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
2 / 40
Even before the pandemic, rural hospitals in Texas and many other states were operating on "skin and bones" staffing and budgets, Dr. Eileen Sprys said. "We're all exposed all the time," she said. "We don't have an isolated COVID wing or staff only dedicated to COVID unlike in larger hospitals. To not be included in the first shipment of vaccines is just so upsetting." REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Even before the pandemic, rural hospitals in Texas and many other states were operating on "skin and bones" staffing and budgets, Dr. Eileen Sprys said.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Even before the pandemic, rural hospitals in Texas and many other states were operating on "skin and bones" staffing and budgets, Dr. Eileen Sprys said. "We're all exposed all the time," she said. "We don't have an isolated COVID wing or staff only dedicated to COVID unlike in larger hospitals. To not be included in the first shipment of vaccines is just so upsetting." REUTERS/Go Nakamura
3 / 40
A water tower and a grain elevator are seen in Lamesa, Texas. This isn't the first sign of inequality in the pandemic. Rural and urban poor residents across the U.S. have lamented not receiving treatments and medications as the better off, nor the quantity or quality of testing. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A water tower and a grain elevator are seen in Lamesa, Texas.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
A water tower and a grain elevator are seen in Lamesa, Texas. This isn't the first sign of inequality in the pandemic. Rural and urban poor residents across the U.S. have lamented not receiving treatments and medications as the better off, nor the quantity or quality of testing. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
4 / 40
Dr. Eileen Sprys, right, and her husband Dr. Michael Sprys discuss their patient. Sprys, her three fellow doctors and the 28 members of the nursing staff at the Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa have been looking forward to the vaccine for months, hoping it would bring relief to Dawson County. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Dr. Eileen Sprys, right, and her husband Dr. Michael Sprys discuss their patient.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Dr. Eileen Sprys, right, and her husband Dr. Michael Sprys discuss their patient. Sprys, her three fellow doctors and the 28 members of the nursing staff at the Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa have been looking forward to the vaccine for months, hoping it would bring relief to Dawson County. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
5 / 40
An abandoned store is seen in Lamesa, Texas. One of the poorest counties in Texas, nearly a quarter of Dawson's 13,000 residents live in poverty. To date, it has seen 1,325 coronavirus cases and 42 deaths, according to the state health department's count. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

An abandoned store is seen in Lamesa, Texas.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
An abandoned store is seen in Lamesa, Texas. One of the poorest counties in Texas, nearly a quarter of Dawson's 13,000 residents live in poverty. To date, it has seen 1,325 coronavirus cases and 42 deaths, according to the state health department's count. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
6 / 40
Healthcare worker Maria Meza wears personal protective equipment as she measures blood sugar levels of a COVID-19 patient. Rural hospitals around the nation, and particularly in Texas, have faces widespread closures after years of budget cuts. Some 27 rural hospitals have closed in Texas in the past decade - double that of any other state. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Healthcare worker Maria Meza wears personal protective equipment as she measures blood sugar levels of a COVID-19 patient.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Healthcare worker Maria Meza wears personal protective equipment as she measures blood sugar levels of a COVID-19 patient. Rural hospitals around the nation, and particularly in Texas, have faces widespread closures after years of budget cuts. Some 27 rural hospitals have closed in Texas in the past decade - double that of any other state. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
7 / 40
The exterior of Medical Arts Hospital is seen in Lamesa, Texas. If it weren't for a $10 billion federal stimulus aimed at rural hospitals nationwide in May, another half dozen small Texas facilities would have closed, estimated John Henderson, the president of the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

The exterior of Medical Arts Hospital is seen in Lamesa, Texas.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
The exterior of Medical Arts Hospital is seen in Lamesa, Texas. If it weren't for a $10 billion federal stimulus aimed at rural hospitals nationwide in May, another half dozen small Texas facilities would have closed, estimated John Henderson, the president of the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
8 / 40
A patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 stands for an x-ray examination at Medical Arts Hospital. The Texas Department of State Health Services is tasked with allocating where the vaccine goes. A 17-person expert panel is charged with delivering recommendations on allotments to the state's health commissioner, Dr. John Hellerstedt, who has the final say on deliveries. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 stands for an x-ray examination at Medical Arts Hospital.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
A patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 stands for an x-ray examination at Medical Arts Hospital. The Texas Department of State Health Services is tasked with allocating where the vaccine goes. A 17-person expert panel is charged with delivering recommendations on allotments to the state's health commissioner, Dr. John Hellerstedt, who has the final say on deliveries. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
9 / 40
Healthcare workers Leticia Lascano and Stephanie Carden (L) wear personal protective equipments as they discuss about a patient. In a Dec. 14 letter sent to rural health advocates, Hellerstedt praised their patience and wrote that a "more inclusive" strategy of who gets vaccines will begin next week and that the pending approval of the Moderna vaccine would help alleviate rural shortfalls. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Healthcare workers Leticia Lascano and Stephanie Carden (L) wear personal protective equipments as they discuss about a patient.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Healthcare workers Leticia Lascano and Stephanie Carden (L) wear personal protective equipments as they discuss about a patient. In a Dec. 14 letter sent to rural health advocates, Hellerstedt praised their patience and wrote that a "more inclusive" strategy of who gets vaccines will begin next week and that the pending approval of the Moderna vaccine would help alleviate rural shortfalls. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
10 / 40
A COVID-19 patient gives thumbs up to respiratory therapist Annette James, not pictured. Chris Van Deusen, a spokesman for state health services, said there were two big reasons why rural areas were left off the initial Pfizer vaccine shipments. The first is that the smallest shipment contains 975 doses, so the state sent it to hospitals who said they had that many health care workers to inoculate. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A COVID-19 patient gives thumbs up to respiratory therapist Annette James, not pictured.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
A COVID-19 patient gives thumbs up to respiratory therapist Annette James, not pictured. Chris Van Deusen, a spokesman for state health services, said there were two big reasons why rural areas were left off the initial Pfizer vaccine shipments. The first is that the smallest shipment contains 975 doses, so the state sent it to hospitals who said they had that many health care workers to inoculate. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
11 / 40
A healthcare worker wears personal protective equipment on his way to see a patient at Medical Arts Hospital. The second reason is that the Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored in special freezers, which larger facilities were more likely to have. But that reasoning irks the doctors in Lamesa as their hospital had purchased one of those freezers in anticipation. The Moderna vaccine, Van Deusen said, is easier to store and will be able to be shipped with a minimum of 100 doses, meaning it can go to smaller hospitals. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A healthcare worker wears personal protective equipment on his way to see a patient at Medical Arts Hospital.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
A healthcare worker wears personal protective equipment on his way to see a patient at Medical Arts Hospital. The second reason is that the Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored in special freezers, which larger facilities were more likely to have. But that reasoning irks the doctors in Lamesa as their hospital had purchased one of those freezers in anticipation. The Moderna vaccine, Van Deusen said, is easier to store and will be able to be shipped with a minimum of 100 doses, meaning it can go to smaller hospitals. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
12 / 40
Dr. Eileen Sprys wears personal protective equipment as she speaks to patient Lenda Vogler in a parking lot at Medical Arts Hospital. Time is of the essence, said Henderson, of the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals. "You have one doctor out because of coronavirus in a small town, and that may mean you just lost half of your medical staff," he said. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Dr. Eileen Sprys wears personal protective equipment as she speaks to patient Lenda Vogler in a parking lot at Medical Arts Hospital.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Dr. Eileen Sprys wears personal protective equipment as she speaks to patient Lenda Vogler in a parking lot at Medical Arts Hospital. Time is of the essence, said Henderson, of the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals. "You have one doctor out because of coronavirus in a small town, and that may mean you just lost half of your medical staff," he said. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
13 / 40
Dr. Eileen Sprys and her husband Dr. Michael Sprys pose for a photo at Medical Arts Hospital. Henderson said the state should embrace alternatives - such as having regional medical centers not vaccinate lower-risk staff, and instead earmark some doses for the frontline rural doctors and nurses. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Dr. Eileen Sprys and her husband Dr. Michael Sprys pose for a photo at Medical Arts Hospital.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Dr. Eileen Sprys and her husband Dr. Michael Sprys pose for a photo at Medical Arts Hospital. Henderson said the state should embrace alternatives - such as having regional medical centers not vaccinate lower-risk staff, and instead earmark some doses for the frontline rural doctors and nurses. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
14 / 40
A dog walks outside an abandoned restaurant in Lamesa, Texas. It's difficult to recruit doctors to work in any small town, and those that do are considered the crown jewels of their communities. Many residents interviewed in Lamesa said they were adamant that their medical staff should be protected immediately. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A dog walks outside an abandoned restaurant in Lamesa, Texas.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
A dog walks outside an abandoned restaurant in Lamesa, Texas. It's difficult to recruit doctors to work in any small town, and those that do are considered the crown jewels of their communities. Many residents interviewed in Lamesa said they were adamant that their medical staff should be protected immediately. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
15 / 40
Dr. Eileen Sprys poses for a photo. Debbie Aylesworth, 67, credits Sprys and the staff at the Lamesa hospital with keeping her off a ventilator when she had COVID-19 a few months ago. After Aylesworth was exposed to the virus in October, Sprys texted her daily to ask if she was having any symptoms. If not for Sprys' insistence, Aylesworth said she likely would have delayed seeking treatment and ended up being far worse off. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Dr. Eileen Sprys poses for a photo.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Dr. Eileen Sprys poses for a photo. Debbie Aylesworth, 67, credits Sprys and the staff at the Lamesa hospital with keeping her off a ventilator when she had COVID-19 a few months ago. After Aylesworth was exposed to the virus in October, Sprys texted her daily to ask if she was having any symptoms. If not for Sprys' insistence, Aylesworth said she likely would have delayed seeking treatment and ended up being far worse off. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
16 / 40
Dr. Mark Key talks to patient Talya Sanders in the hospital parking lot. "Those doctors are answering the call," said Dr. Eileen Sprys' patient Debbie Aylesworth. "They are dealing with the worst of what this pandemic is dishing out, so they should be seeing the benefit of the vaccine." REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Dr. Mark Key talks to patient Talya Sanders in the hospital parking lot.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Dr. Mark Key talks to patient Talya Sanders in the hospital parking lot. "Those doctors are answering the call," said Dr. Eileen Sprys' patient Debbie Aylesworth. "They are dealing with the worst of what this pandemic is dishing out, so they should be seeing the benefit of the vaccine." REUTERS/Go Nakamura
17 / 40
Dr. Michael Sprys kisses over a mask his mother Geraldine Sprys who is suffering from pneumonia, at Medical Arts Hospital. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Dr. Michael Sprys kisses over a mask his mother Geraldine Sprys who is suffering from pneumonia, at Medical Arts Hospital. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Dr. Michael Sprys kisses over a mask his mother Geraldine Sprys who is suffering from pneumonia, at Medical Arts Hospital. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
18 / 40
Farmland is seen on the outskirts of Lamesa, Texas. Josh Stevens, the mayor of Lamesa, said the area has been as brutalized by the pandemic as anywhere else in Texas. Making matters worse, he said, is that about 85% of the town's population is considered part of the essential work force - most working in agriculture along with oil and gas - meaning more of Lamesa's citizens have been out on the frontlines. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Farmland is seen on the outskirts of Lamesa, Texas.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Farmland is seen on the outskirts of Lamesa, Texas. Josh Stevens, the mayor of Lamesa, said the area has been as brutalized by the pandemic as anywhere else in Texas. Making matters worse, he said, is that about 85% of the town's population is considered part of the essential work force - most working in agriculture along with oil and gas - meaning more of Lamesa's citizens have been out on the frontlines. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
19 / 40
Shoppers walk into a supermarket in Lamesa, Texas. "Most people in Lamesa have had nowhere to hide from this virus, and our doctors have had to deal with that reality," he said. "Them not being at the front of the line to get a vaccine is a slap in the face for all of rural Texas." REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Shoppers walk into a supermarket in Lamesa, Texas.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Shoppers walk into a supermarket in Lamesa, Texas. "Most people in Lamesa have had nowhere to hide from this virus, and our doctors have had to deal with that reality," he said. "Them not being at the front of the line to get a vaccine is a slap in the face for all of rural Texas." REUTERS/Go Nakamura
20 / 40
Dr. Eileen Sprys talks to her patient Luisa Alvarado. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Dr. Eileen Sprys talks to her patient Luisa Alvarado. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Dr. Eileen Sprys talks to her patient Luisa Alvarado. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
21 / 40
Dr. Kari Hanes wears personal protective equipment as she talks to a patient who has symptoms of coronavirus. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Dr. Kari Hanes wears personal protective equipment as she talks to a patient who has symptoms of coronavirus. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Dr. Kari Hanes wears personal protective equipment as she talks to a patient who has symptoms of coronavirus. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
22 / 40
Dr. Eileen Sprys explains medicines to patient Stan Waldrop. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Dr. Eileen Sprys explains medicines to patient Stan Waldrop. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Dr. Eileen Sprys explains medicines to patient Stan Waldrop. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
23 / 40
Dr. Eileen Sprys draws for her patient to explain about medications. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Dr. Eileen Sprys draws for her patient to explain about medications. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Dr. Eileen Sprys draws for her patient to explain about medications. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
24 / 40
Healthcare worker Maria Meza wears personal protective equipment as she uses a hand sanitizer dispenser after treating a coronavirus-positive patient. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Healthcare worker Maria Meza wears personal protective equipment as she uses a hand sanitizer dispenser after treating a coronavirus-positive patient. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Healthcare worker Maria Meza wears personal protective equipment as she uses a hand sanitizer dispenser after treating a coronavirus-positive patient. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
25 / 40
Healthcare worker Leticia Lascano wears personal protective equipment as she checks an I.V. pump for a COVID-19 patient. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Healthcare worker Leticia Lascano wears personal protective equipment as she checks an I.V. pump for a COVID-19 patient. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Healthcare worker Leticia Lascano wears personal protective equipment as she checks an I.V. pump for a COVID-19 patient. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
26 / 40
Healthcare worker Marie Solis collects a swab sample for a coronavirus test from resident Talya Sanders in the hospital parking lot. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Healthcare worker Marie Solis collects a swab sample for a coronavirus test from resident Talya Sanders in the hospital parking lot. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Healthcare worker Marie Solis collects a swab sample for a coronavirus test from resident Talya Sanders in the hospital parking lot. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
27 / 40
Healthcare worker Marie Solis and Dr. Mark Key talk to their patients in a parking lot. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Healthcare worker Marie Solis and Dr. Mark Key talk to their patients in a parking lot. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Healthcare worker Marie Solis and Dr. Mark Key talk to their patients in a parking lot. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
28 / 40
(L-R) Dr. Eileen Sprys, Dr. Anthony Gipson and Dr. Jared Vogler discuss a patient at Medical Arts Hospital. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

(L-R) Dr. Eileen Sprys, Dr. Anthony Gipson and Dr. Jared Vogler discuss a patient at Medical Arts Hospital. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
(L-R) Dr. Eileen Sprys, Dr. Anthony Gipson and Dr. Jared Vogler discuss a patient at Medical Arts Hospital. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
29 / 40
Respiratory therapist Annette James holds her dog Nugget outside of her RV, a temporary home while she travels, in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Respiratory therapist Annette James holds her dog Nugget outside of her RV, a temporary home while she travels, in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Respiratory therapist Annette James holds her dog Nugget outside of her RV, a temporary home while she travels, in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
30 / 40
Respiratory therapist Annette James eats a sandwich in a restaurant in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Respiratory therapist Annette James eats a sandwich in a restaurant in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Respiratory therapist Annette James eats a sandwich in a restaurant in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
31 / 40
Respiratory therapist Annette James walks out of her RV in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Respiratory therapist Annette James walks out of her RV in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Respiratory therapist Annette James walks out of her RV in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
32 / 40
Respiratory therapist Annette James wears personal protective equipment as she holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient at Medical Arts Hospital. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Respiratory therapist Annette James wears personal protective equipment as she holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient at Medical Arts Hospital. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Respiratory therapist Annette James wears personal protective equipment as she holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient at Medical Arts Hospital. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
33 / 40
Healthcare worker Michael Flores collects a swab sample for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test from local resident Ray Brewer in a parking lot at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, U.S., December 16, 2020. Picture taken December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Healthcare worker Michael Flores collects a swab sample for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test from local resident Ray Brewer in a parking lot at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, U.S., December 16, 2020.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Healthcare worker Michael Flores collects a swab sample for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test from local resident Ray Brewer in a parking lot at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, U.S., December 16, 2020. Picture taken December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
34 / 40
Jose Barajas, an employee at Rocky's Burgers drive-in, hands out a cup of drink to a customer in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Jose Barajas, an employee at Rocky's Burgers drive-in, hands out a cup of drink to a customer in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Jose Barajas, an employee at Rocky's Burgers drive-in, hands out a cup of drink to a customer in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
35 / 40
David, a customer at Rocky's Burgers drive-in, poses outside of the store in Lamesa, Texas, U.S., December 16, 2020. Picture taken December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

David, a customer at Rocky's Burgers drive-in, poses outside of the store in Lamesa, Texas, U.S., December 16, 2020. Picture taken December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
David, a customer at Rocky's Burgers drive-in, poses outside of the store in Lamesa, Texas, U.S., December 16, 2020. Picture taken December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
36 / 40
Workers at Rocky's Burgers drive-in prepare food for customers in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Workers at Rocky's Burgers drive-in prepare food for customers in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Workers at Rocky's Burgers drive-in prepare food for customers in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
37 / 40
Customers eat food inside a car at Rocky's Burgers drive-in in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Customers eat food inside a car at Rocky's Burgers drive-in in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Customers eat food inside a car at Rocky's Burgers drive-in in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
38 / 40
An abandoned store space is seen in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

An abandoned store space is seen in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
An abandoned store space is seen in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
39 / 40
Dr. Mark Key walks into Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Dr. Mark Key walks into Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Dr. Mark Key walks into Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
40 / 40
