Rural Texas doctors left out in cold on COVID vaccine

A healthcare worker wears personal protective equipment on his way to see a patient at Medical Arts Hospital. The second reason is that the Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored in special freezers, which larger facilities were more likely to have. But that reasoning irks the doctors in Lamesa as their hospital had purchased one of those freezers in anticipation. The Moderna vaccine, Van Deusen said, is easier to store and will be able to be shipped with a minimum of 100 doses, meaning it can go to smaller hospitals. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

