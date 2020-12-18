Rural Texas doctors left out in cold on COVID vaccine
Dr. Eileen Sprys, front, and registered nurse Mary Bond, hug each other at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17, 2020. Running in between patients, Sprys pauses to catch her breath, tries to gather herself, but cannot mask her...more
Respiratory therapist Annette James watches over while giving nebulizer treatment to her patient Geraldine Sprys, who is suffering from pneumonia, at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas. Not a single rural hospital in this state that prides itself...more
Even before the pandemic, rural hospitals in Texas and many other states were operating on "skin and bones" staffing and budgets, Dr. Eileen Sprys said. "We're all exposed all the time," she said. "We don't have an isolated COVID wing or staff only...more
A water tower and a grain elevator are seen in Lamesa, Texas. This isn't the first sign of inequality in the pandemic. Rural and urban poor residents across the U.S. have lamented not receiving treatments and medications as the better off, nor the...more
Dr. Eileen Sprys, right, and her husband Dr. Michael Sprys discuss their patient. Sprys, her three fellow doctors and the 28 members of the nursing staff at the Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa have been looking forward to the vaccine for months,...more
An abandoned store is seen in Lamesa, Texas. One of the poorest counties in Texas, nearly a quarter of Dawson's 13,000 residents live in poverty. To date, it has seen 1,325 coronavirus cases and 42 deaths, according to the state health department's...more
Healthcare worker Maria Meza wears personal protective equipment as she measures blood sugar levels of a COVID-19 patient. Rural hospitals around the nation, and particularly in Texas, have faces widespread closures after years of budget cuts. Some...more
The exterior of Medical Arts Hospital is seen in Lamesa, Texas. If it weren't for a $10 billion federal stimulus aimed at rural hospitals nationwide in May, another half dozen small Texas facilities would have closed, estimated John Henderson, the...more
A patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 stands for an x-ray examination at Medical Arts Hospital. The Texas Department of State Health Services is tasked with allocating where the vaccine goes. A 17-person expert panel is charged with delivering...more
Healthcare workers Leticia Lascano and Stephanie Carden (L) wear personal protective equipments as they discuss about a patient. In a Dec. 14 letter sent to rural health advocates, Hellerstedt praised their patience and wrote that a "more inclusive"...more
A COVID-19 patient gives thumbs up to respiratory therapist Annette James, not pictured. Chris Van Deusen, a spokesman for state health services, said there were two big reasons why rural areas were left off the initial Pfizer vaccine shipments. The...more
A healthcare worker wears personal protective equipment on his way to see a patient at Medical Arts Hospital. The second reason is that the Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored in special freezers, which larger facilities were more likely to have. But...more
Dr. Eileen Sprys wears personal protective equipment as she speaks to patient Lenda Vogler in a parking lot at Medical Arts Hospital. Time is of the essence, said Henderson, of the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals. "You have one...more
Dr. Eileen Sprys and her husband Dr. Michael Sprys pose for a photo at Medical Arts Hospital. Henderson said the state should embrace alternatives - such as having regional medical centers not vaccinate lower-risk staff, and instead earmark some...more
A dog walks outside an abandoned restaurant in Lamesa, Texas. It's difficult to recruit doctors to work in any small town, and those that do are considered the crown jewels of their communities. Many residents interviewed in Lamesa said they were...more
Dr. Eileen Sprys poses for a photo. Debbie Aylesworth, 67, credits Sprys and the staff at the Lamesa hospital with keeping her off a ventilator when she had COVID-19 a few months ago. After Aylesworth was exposed to the virus in October, Sprys texted...more
Dr. Mark Key talks to patient Talya Sanders in the hospital parking lot. "Those doctors are answering the call," said Dr. Eileen Sprys' patient Debbie Aylesworth. "They are dealing with the worst of what this pandemic is dishing out, so they should...more
Dr. Michael Sprys kisses over a mask his mother Geraldine Sprys who is suffering from pneumonia, at Medical Arts Hospital. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Farmland is seen on the outskirts of Lamesa, Texas. Josh Stevens, the mayor of Lamesa, said the area has been as brutalized by the pandemic as anywhere else in Texas. Making matters worse, he said, is that about 85% of the town's population is...more
Shoppers walk into a supermarket in Lamesa, Texas. "Most people in Lamesa have had nowhere to hide from this virus, and our doctors have had to deal with that reality," he said. "Them not being at the front of the line to get a vaccine is a slap in...more
Dr. Eileen Sprys talks to her patient Luisa Alvarado. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Dr. Kari Hanes wears personal protective equipment as she talks to a patient who has symptoms of coronavirus. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Dr. Eileen Sprys explains medicines to patient Stan Waldrop. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Dr. Eileen Sprys draws for her patient to explain about medications. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Healthcare worker Maria Meza wears personal protective equipment as she uses a hand sanitizer dispenser after treating a coronavirus-positive patient. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Healthcare worker Leticia Lascano wears personal protective equipment as she checks an I.V. pump for a COVID-19 patient. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Healthcare worker Marie Solis collects a swab sample for a coronavirus test from resident Talya Sanders in the hospital parking lot. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Healthcare worker Marie Solis and Dr. Mark Key talk to their patients in a parking lot. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
(L-R) Dr. Eileen Sprys, Dr. Anthony Gipson and Dr. Jared Vogler discuss a patient at Medical Arts Hospital. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Respiratory therapist Annette James holds her dog Nugget outside of her RV, a temporary home while she travels, in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Respiratory therapist Annette James eats a sandwich in a restaurant in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Respiratory therapist Annette James walks out of her RV in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Respiratory therapist Annette James wears personal protective equipment as she holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient at Medical Arts Hospital. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Healthcare worker Michael Flores collects a swab sample for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test from local resident Ray Brewer in a parking lot at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, U.S., December 16, 2020. Picture taken December 16, 2020....more
Jose Barajas, an employee at Rocky's Burgers drive-in, hands out a cup of drink to a customer in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
David, a customer at Rocky's Burgers drive-in, poses outside of the store in Lamesa, Texas, U.S., December 16, 2020. Picture taken December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Workers at Rocky's Burgers drive-in prepare food for customers in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Customers eat food inside a car at Rocky's Burgers drive-in in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An abandoned store space is seen in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Dr. Mark Key walks into Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Next Slideshows
Freed Nigerian schoolboys return home
Scores of schoolboys who were rescued from kidnappers in northwest Nigeria arrived back home, many of them barefoot and wrapped in blankets after their...
Coronavirus vaccines roll out around the world
As a second wave of the coronavirus hits countries around the world, the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine are being distributed to healthcare workers and...
Winter storm dumps snow on Northeast
A winter storm piled historic amounts of snow onto parts of the U.S. Northeast and wreaked havoc throughout the region, hobbling if not paralyzing travel as it...
MORE IN PICTURES
Freed Nigerian schoolboys return home
Scores of schoolboys who were rescued from kidnappers in northwest Nigeria arrived back home, many of them barefoot and wrapped in blankets after their week-long ordeal.
Coronavirus vaccines roll out around the world
As a second wave of the coronavirus hits countries around the world, the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine are being distributed to healthcare workers and vulnerable residents and staff of nursing homes.
Winter storm dumps snow on Northeast
A winter storm piled historic amounts of snow onto parts of the U.S. Northeast and wreaked havoc throughout the region, hobbling if not paralyzing travel as it moved up the coast and bore down on New England.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.
One photo from every week in 2020
Looking back on the year that was with one photo from every week of 2020.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.