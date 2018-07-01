Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jul 1, 2018

Russia 1 (4) - Spain 1 (3)

Russia players celebrate winning the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Spain's Sergio Ramos, Isco and team mates after losing the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Russia players celebrate winning the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Russia's Igor Akinfeev saves the penalty of Spain's Koke during the shootout. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Russia's Igor Akinfeev saves Spain's Koke shot during the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Spain's Koke looks dejected after missing a penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Russia players celebrate winning the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Russia's Igor Akinfeev saves Spain's Koke shot during the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Russia players celebrate after Spain's Iago Aspas missed his penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Spain's Sergio Ramos looks dejected during the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Russia's Fyodor Smolov kisses the ball before taking a penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Spain's David de Gea in action during the penalty shootout. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his wife Svetlana, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Spain's King Felipe VI are seen in the stands before the match. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Russia's Artem Dzyuba celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Russia's Artem Dzyuba scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Spain's Gerard Pique handles the ball in the area resulting in a penalty being awarded to Russia. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Referee Bjorn Kuipers awards Russia a penalty. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Russia's Sergei Ignashevich scores an own goal and the first for Spain. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Russia's Sergei Ignashevich scores an own goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Spain's Sergio Ramos celebrates with team mates after Russia's Sergei Ignashevich scored an own goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Russia players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Russia players line up during the national anthems before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
