Pictures | Tue Jun 19, 2018 | 5:00pm EDT

Russia 3 - Egypt 1

Russia's Denis Cheryshev in action with Egypt's Ahmed Fathy. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their second goal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Egypt's Mohamed Salah looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Egypt's Mohamed Salah scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Egypt's Tarek Hamed in action with Russia's Aleksandr Golovin. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Egypt's Mohamed Salah reacts after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Russia celebrate their first goal scored by Egypt's Ahmed Fathy. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Egypt's Ahmed Fathy scores an own goal and the first for Russia. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Egypt's Mohamed Salah looks dejected. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder T

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Russia's Artem Dzyuba celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
