Russia 5 - Saudi Arabia 0
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their second goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russia's Yury Gazinsky scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Russia's Alan Dzagoev lies on the pitch. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russia's Fyodor Smolov after they missed a chance to score. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Russia's Aleksandr Golovin scores their fifth goal from a free kick. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Russia's Aleksandr Golovin in action with Saudi Arabia's Taisir Al-Jassim. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russia's Daler Kuzyayev in action with Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Russia's Mario Fernandes and Artem Dzyuba celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Mayouf makes a save. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia's Yury Gazinsky celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Mayouf makes a save. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russia's Mario Fernandes in action with Saudi Arabia's Yasser Al-Shahrani. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russia's Aleksandr Golovin celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Artem Dzyuba and Yury Gazinsky. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russia's Aleksandr Golovin in action. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Russia's Yuri Zhirkov. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Russia's Yury Gazinsky celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Mayouf. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari in action with Russia's Alan Dzagoev. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Russia players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari and Abdullah Otayf in action with Russia's Aleksandr Samedov. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Saudi Arabia players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Russia's Aleksandr Samedov in action with Saudi Arabia's Yasser Al-Shahrani. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Saudi Arabia's players huddle before the match. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
General view before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Saudi Arabia fans. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
The view before the match. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
