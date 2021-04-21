Russia arrests over 1,000 at rallies for hunger-striking Navalny
A man is taken away by a law enforcement officer during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 21, 2021. Police rounded up more than a thousand protesters as Russians in dozens of...more
Supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny hold up cell phones with the lights on during a rally in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A demonstrator is taken away by law enforcement officers during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, April 21. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
People hold their lit up mobile phones during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A demonstrator sits inside a police vehicle after being detained during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, April 21. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Demonstrators are taken away by law enforcement officers during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, April 21. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Demonstrators are taken away by law enforcement officers during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, April 21. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny hold a Russian flag during a rally in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A demonstrator is taken away by law enforcement officers during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, April 21. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A woman holds up an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin that reads 'Should the thief be in the Kremlin?' during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Police officers block a street as supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny hold a rally in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A protester holds a Russian flag during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A demonstrator holds up a sign reading "today they kill Navalny, tomorrow they kill me" during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
People hold their lit up mobile phones during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Police officers walk past the Kremlin during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man holds a placard reading ''Freedom to Navalny'' during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, as the Kremlin is seen in the background, in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Police officers stand next to demonstrators during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People hold their lit up mobile phones during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Police officers block a street as supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny hold a rally in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Police officers carry fences as demonstrators attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny hold signs reading "Freedom for Navalny" as the Kremlin is seen on the background during a rally in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny hold up cell phones with the lights on during a rally in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People light their phones during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man waves the flag of Russia during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A police officer stands in front of the Kremlin during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
