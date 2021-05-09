Russia celebrates Victory Day
Russian service members march during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via...more
Russian service members and cadets march during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian army MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-30SM jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams fly in formation above the State Historical Museum during a flypast, which is part of a military parade on...more
Russian service members drive BMD-4M infantry fighting vehicles during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021....more
Russian service members march during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Russian Su-25 jet aircraft release smoke in the colours of the Russian state flag above Red Square during a flypast, which is part of a parade on Victory Day marking the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central...more
Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Deputy Head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev attend a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in...more
A Russian Buk-M3 missile system drives along Red Square during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Riders on jet skis take part in the Immortal Fleet event during the celebrations of Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Saint Petersburg, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Russian President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture with veterans and other participants after a commemoration ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War...more
Russian service members march during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian Buk-M3 missile systems drive along Red Square during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Russian army MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-30SM jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams fly in formation during a flypast, which is part of a military parade on Victory Day marking the 76th...more
Members of Youth Army movement march during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Saint Petersburg, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Deputy Head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev walk before a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central...more
A Russian Il-78 air tanker demonstrates refueling a Tu-160 strategic bomber above Red Square during a flypast, which is part of a military parade on Victory Day marking the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in...more
Russian service members march during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon lay flowers at a memorial to the Hero Cities during a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany...more
Russian service members drive BMD-4M infantry fighting vehicles during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021....more
Russian cadets march during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian service members march during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman stands in front of a World War Two memorial during a ceremony on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, in Tomsk, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Taisiya Vorontsova
Irina Kalachyova, aged 6, sings a war time song near a World War Two memorial during the celebrations of Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, in Tomsk, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Taisiya Vorontsova
World War Two veteran Mikhail Gorbunov toasts with participants of a concert and local officials while receiving congratulations on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, in the settlement of Chernyayevo in...more
Participants sing war time songs during a concert on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Stavropol, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A local resident has a feast on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in the settlement of Sovetskaya Krestyanka in Omsk Region, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Russian service members march during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Kaliningrad, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets veterans during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei...more
Russian T-72B3M main battle tanks drive during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Saint Petersburg, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian Land Forces Oleg Salyukov drive Aurus cabriolets during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red...more
Members of Youth Army movement march during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a commemoration ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021....more
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu drives an Aurus cabriolet during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021....more
A person waves a Soviet flag as Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile systems drive along a street during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central...more
World War Two veteran Mikhail Milyutin surrounded by his acquaintances receives congratulations from participants of a concert and officials during the celebrations of Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, in...more
A participant of the Immortal Regiment ceremony visits a World War Two memorial on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov
People take part in the celebrations of Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Stavropol, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Participants hold portraits of Red Army soldiers on a balcony of a board and care home for veterans during the Immortal Regiment ceremony during the celebrations of Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, in...more
A police officer wearing a protective face mask stands guard next to a World War Two memorial on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, in Stavropol, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
