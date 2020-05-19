Russia coronavirus cases near 300,000
Russia's Emergencies Ministry members wearing protective gear spray disinfectant while sanitizing the Leningradsky railway station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A grave digger wearing a protective suit stands by a grave during the burial of a COVID-19 victim at a cemetery on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia May 15, 2020. Kirill Zykov/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A member of the Russian Emergencies Ministry wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant while sanitizing the Leningradsky railway station in Moscow, Russia May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A patient lies on a bed as medical specialists gather in a ward of the Central Clinical Hospital "RZD-Medicine", which delivers treatment to people infected with COVID-19, in Moscow, Russia May 18, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout...more
Russia's Emergencies Ministry members wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) spray disinfectant while sanitizing the platforms of the Kievsky Railway Station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Moscow, Russia May 18, 2020. Sofya...more
A medical specialist assists an elderly woman to cross a road in Moscow, Russia May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Grave diggers using personal protective equipment bury a person, who presumably died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as mourners wearing face masks gather in the special purpose section of a graveyard on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg,...more
Patients receive treatment in an intensive care unit of the Central Clinical Hospital "RZD-Medicine", which delivers medical aid to people infected with COVID-19, in Moscow, Russia May 18, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via...more
Specialists wearing protective gear spray disinfectant while sanitizing an underground passage amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Moscow, Russia May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A medical specialist wearing a protective glove puts a pulse oximeter on a patient's finger in the Central Clinical Hospital "RZD-Medicine" in Moscow, Russia May 18, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A medical specialist wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) enters a room in the Central Clinical Hospital "RZD-Medicine" in Moscow, Russia May 18, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Vehicles spray disinfectant while sanitizing a road in Moscow, Russia May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Grave diggers wearing protective suits carry a coffin during the burial of a COVID-19 victim at a cemetery on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia May 15, 2020. Kirill Zykov/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A medical specialist puts on personal protective equipment (PPE) next to an instruction in the Central Clinical Hospital "RZD-Medicine" in Moscow, Russia May 18, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Medical specialists transport a person on a stretcher outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A view shows an apartment block, which is decorated with a mural dedicated to medical specialists involved in the fight against COVID-19, in Odintsovo outside Moscow, Russia May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Next Slideshows
More countries ease lockdown restrictions
France, Italy, Germany, Portugal and India are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions.
America amid the coronavirus pandemic
Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases and dozens of states move to ease stay-at-home orders.
Ramadan in a pandemic
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed...
MORE IN PICTURES
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
Creatures both wild and domesticated move into urban spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.
More countries ease lockdown restrictions
France, Italy, Germany, Portugal and India are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions.
America amid the coronavirus pandemic
Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases and dozens of states move to ease stay-at-home orders.
Sports restart with empty stands
As countries ease out of lockdown, sports leagues resume play with empty stands as well as testing and social distancing for athletes, staff and media.
Ramadan in a pandemic
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed priorities, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.