Pictures | Tue May 19, 2020 | 7:44pm EDT

Russia coronavirus cases near 300,000

Russia's Emergencies Ministry members wearing protective gear spray disinfectant while sanitizing the Leningradsky railway station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
A grave digger wearing a protective suit stands by a grave during the burial of a COVID-19 victim at a cemetery on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia May 15, 2020. Kirill Zykov/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
A member of the Russian Emergencies Ministry wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant while sanitizing the Leningradsky railway station in Moscow, Russia May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
A patient lies on a bed as medical specialists gather in a ward of the Central Clinical Hospital "RZD-Medicine", which delivers treatment to people infected with COVID-19, in Moscow, Russia May 18, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Russia's Emergencies Ministry members wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) spray disinfectant while sanitizing the platforms of the Kievsky Railway Station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Moscow, Russia May 18, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A medical specialist assists an elderly woman to cross a road in Moscow, Russia May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Grave diggers using personal protective equipment bury a person, who presumably died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as mourners wearing face masks gather in the special purpose section of a graveyard on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Patients receive treatment in an intensive care unit of the Central Clinical Hospital "RZD-Medicine", which delivers medical aid to people infected with COVID-19, in Moscow, Russia May 18, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Specialists wearing protective gear spray disinfectant while sanitizing an underground passage amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Moscow, Russia May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
A medical specialist wearing a protective glove puts a pulse oximeter on a patient's finger in the Central Clinical Hospital "RZD-Medicine" in Moscow, Russia May 18, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A medical specialist wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) enters a room in the Central Clinical Hospital "RZD-Medicine" in Moscow, Russia May 18, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Vehicles spray disinfectant while sanitizing a road in Moscow, Russia May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
Grave diggers wearing protective suits carry a coffin during the burial of a COVID-19 victim at a cemetery on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia May 15, 2020. Kirill Zykov/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
A medical specialist puts on personal protective equipment (PPE) next to an instruction in the Central Clinical Hospital "RZD-Medicine" in Moscow, Russia May 18, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Medical specialists transport a person on a stretcher outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A view shows an apartment block, which is decorated with a mural dedicated to medical specialists involved in the fight against COVID-19, in Odintsovo outside Moscow, Russia May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
