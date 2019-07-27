Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jul 27, 2019 | 5:30pm EDT

Russia detains more than 1,000 people in opposition crackdown

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 27, 2019. Russian police rounded up more than 1,000 people in Moscow on Saturday in one of the biggest crackdowns of recent times against an increasingly defiant opposition decrying President Vladimir Putin s tight grip on power. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 27, 2019. Russian police rounded up more than...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 27, 2019. Russian police rounded up more than 1,000 people in Moscow on Saturday in one of the biggest crackdowns of recent times against an increasingly defiant opposition decrying President Vladimir Putin s tight grip on power. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
1 / 31
A law enforcement officer stands guard during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. The detentions came around a protest to demand that opposition members be allowed to run in a local election. Authorities had declared it illegal and sought to block participation, but several thousand people turned up anyway in one of the longest and most determined protests of recent years. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A law enforcement officer stands guard during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. The detentions came around a protest to demand that...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
A law enforcement officer stands guard during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. The detentions came around a protest to demand that opposition members be allowed to run in a local election. Authorities had declared it illegal and sought to block participation, but several thousand people turned up anyway in one of the longest and most determined protests of recent years. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 31
People take part at a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. The placard reads: "I have a right to my candidate". Chants of "Russia without Putin" and "Putin resign" echoed through central Moscow as guardsmen clad in riot gear beat back protesters with batons and roughly detained people. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People take part at a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. The placard reads: "I have a right to my candidate". Chants of "Russia without...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
People take part at a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. The placard reads: "I have a right to my candidate". Chants of "Russia without Putin" and "Putin resign" echoed through central Moscow as guardsmen clad in riot gear beat back protesters with batons and roughly detained people. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 31
Protesters take part at a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Protesters take part at a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Protesters take part at a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 31
Law enforcement officers clash with protesters during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Law enforcement officers clash with protesters during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers clash with protesters during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 31
People help a wounded man during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

People help a wounded man during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
People help a wounded man during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
6 / 31
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
7 / 31
A man reacts inside a police bus after he was detained during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man reacts inside a police bus after he was detained during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
A man reacts inside a police bus after he was detained during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 31
Law enforcement officers block a street during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Law enforcement officers block a street during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers block a street during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 31
Protesters attempt to remove fences during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Protesters attempt to remove fences during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Protesters attempt to remove fences during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
10 / 31
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
11 / 31
Law enforcement officers block a street during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Law enforcement officers block a street during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers block a street during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 31
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
13 / 31
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
14 / 31
Law enforcement officers detain a protester during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Law enforcement officers detain a protester during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a protester during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 31
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
16 / 31
Law enforcement officers clash with protesters during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Law enforcement officers clash with protesters during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers clash with protesters during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
17 / 31
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
18 / 31
Law enforcement officers detain a political activist Maria Alyokhina during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Law enforcement officers detain a political activist Maria Alyokhina during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a political activist Maria Alyokhina during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
19 / 31
People take part at a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

People take part at a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
People take part at a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
20 / 31
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
21 / 31
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
22 / 31
Protesters carry a bench during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Protesters carry a bench during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Protesters carry a bench during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
23 / 31
A woman on a wheelchair is seen in front of law enforcement officers blocking a street during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman on a wheelchair is seen in front of law enforcement officers blocking a street during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27....more

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
A woman on a wheelchair is seen in front of law enforcement officers blocking a street during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
24 / 31
Law enforcement officers detain protesters during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Law enforcement officers detain protesters during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain protesters during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
25 / 31
Law enforcement officers detain protesters during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Law enforcement officers detain protesters during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain protesters during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
26 / 31
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
27 / 31
Law enforcement officers detain participants of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. The placard reads: "Better rally!" REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Law enforcement officers detain participants of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. The placard reads: "Better rally!" REUTERS/Shamil...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain participants of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. The placard reads: "Better rally!" REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
28 / 31
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
29 / 31
A law enforcement officer detains a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A law enforcement officer detains a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
A law enforcement officer detains a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
30 / 31
A woman talks with a law enforcement officer during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

A woman talks with a law enforcement officer during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
A woman talks with a law enforcement officer during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Young women and non-binary farmers grow diversity in Long Island

Young women and non-binary farmers grow diversity in...

Next Slideshows

Young women and non-binary farmers grow diversity in Long Island

Young women and non-binary farmers grow diversity in Long Island

Women and non-binary people are among a growing cadre of new farmers in their 20s and 30s who are changing the face of organic agriculture, running some of the...

Jul 26 2019
Protesters calling for 'free Hong Kong' converge on airport

Protesters calling for 'free Hong Kong' converge on airport

Thousands of protesters calling for democracy and some chanting "free Hong Kong" converged on the arrivals hall at the Chinese-ruled city's airport.

Jul 26 2019
When animals interrupt sports

When animals interrupt sports

Animals running or flying into sporting arenas right in the middle of play.

Jul 26 2019
Artifacts of the slave trade

Artifacts of the slave trade

Ahead of the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to...

Jul 26 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Protesters clash with police during anti-triad march in Hong Kong

Protesters clash with police during anti-triad march in Hong Kong

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at demonstrators hurling rocks in a rural Hong Kong town on Saturday as several thousand activists gathered to protest an attack by suspected triad gang members at a train station last weekend.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Young women and non-binary farmers grow diversity in Long Island

Young women and non-binary farmers grow diversity in Long Island

Women and non-binary people are among a growing cadre of new farmers in their 20s and 30s who are changing the face of organic agriculture, running some of the best-known organic farms in Long Island, New York.

Protesters calling for 'free Hong Kong' converge on airport

Protesters calling for 'free Hong Kong' converge on airport

Thousands of protesters calling for democracy and some chanting "free Hong Kong" converged on the arrivals hall at the Chinese-ruled city's airport.

When animals interrupt sports

When animals interrupt sports

Animals running or flying into sporting arenas right in the middle of play.

Artifacts of the slave trade

Artifacts of the slave trade

Ahead of the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to North America slave trade.

Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island

Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island

Aerial images of Jeffrey Epstein's 70-acre private island in the Caribbean.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico celebrates as governor resigns

Puerto Rico celebrates as governor resigns

People danced in the streets of San Juan's old city after Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello bowed to protesters' demands and said he would quit.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast