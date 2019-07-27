Russia detains more than 1,000 people in opposition crackdown
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 27, 2019. Russian police rounded up more than...more
A law enforcement officer stands guard during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. The detentions came around a protest to demand that...more
People take part at a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. The placard reads: "I have a right to my candidate". Chants of "Russia without...more
Protesters take part at a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers clash with protesters during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People help a wounded man during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A man reacts inside a police bus after he was detained during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers block a street during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Protesters attempt to remove fences during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Law enforcement officers block a street during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Law enforcement officers detain a protester during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers clash with protesters during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers detain a political activist Maria Alyokhina during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People take part at a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Protesters carry a bench during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman on a wheelchair is seen in front of law enforcement officers blocking a street during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27....more
Law enforcement officers detain protesters during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers detain protesters during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers detain participants of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. The placard reads: "Better rally!" REUTERS/Shamil...more
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A law enforcement officer detains a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman talks with a law enforcement officer during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, July 27. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
