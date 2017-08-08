Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 8, 2017 | 2:15pm EDT

Russia hosts Army Games

A T-72 tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2017, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A T-72 tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2017, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
A T-72 tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2017, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 15
A missile of an anti-aircraft defence mobile missile system is seen in front of a missile launched from S-300 antiaircraft system during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A missile of an anti-aircraft defence mobile missile system is seen in front of a missile launched from S-300 antiaircraft system during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
A missile of an anti-aircraft defence mobile missile system is seen in front of a missile launched from S-300 antiaircraft system during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 15
A Russian serviceman shoots with an AK-74 during a shooting competition at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian serviceman shoots with an AK-74 during a shooting competition at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
A Russian serviceman shoots with an AK-74 during a shooting competition at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 15
Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighters fire missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighters fire missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighters fire missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 15
A girl assembles an AK-74 before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A girl assembles an AK-74 before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A girl assembles an AK-74 before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 15
Russian servicemen celebrate their victory in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen celebrate their victory in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Russian servicemen celebrate their victory in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 15
Uzbekistan's servicemen compete in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Uzbekistan's servicemen compete in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Uzbekistan's servicemen compete in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 15
A T-72B1 tank fires during the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A T-72B1 tank fires during the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A T-72B1 tank fires during the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 15
A woman with umbrella looks on as S-300 air defense missile systems launch missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman with umbrella looks on as S-300 air defense missile systems launch missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
A woman with umbrella looks on as S-300 air defense missile systems launch missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 15
A boy plays with a machine gun before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A boy plays with a machine gun before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A boy plays with a machine gun before the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 15
Russian servicemen look on during the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen look on during the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Russian servicemen look on during the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 15
An S-300 air defense missile system launches a missile during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An S-300 air defense missile system launches a missile during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
An S-300 air defense missile system launches a missile during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 15
Servicemen compete in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Servicemen compete in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Servicemen compete in the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 15
Russian servicemen rest on top of an armoured personnel carrier (APC) as S-300 air defense missile systems launch missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen rest on top of an armoured personnel carrier (APC) as S-300 air defense missile systems launch missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan....more

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
Russian servicemen rest on top of an armoured personnel carrier (APC) as S-300 air defense missile systems launch missiles during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 15
A serviceman walks past anti-aircraft defence mobile missile systems during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A serviceman walks past anti-aircraft defence mobile missile systems during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
A serviceman walks past anti-aircraft defence mobile missile systems during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Kenya votes

Kenya votes

Next Slideshows

Kenya votes

Kenya votes

Kenyans queued in large numbers to vote in an electoral showdown between the country's foremost political dynasties, as the two sides traded barbs about the...

Aug 08 2017
Kenya gears up for election

Kenya gears up for election

Nervous Kenyans stockpiled food and water and police prepared emergency first aid kits as families headed to their ethnic heartlands on the eve of an election...

Aug 07 2017
Venezuela quells attack on military base

Venezuela quells attack on military base

Venezuelan authorities quelled an attack on a military base near the city of Valencia by soldiers and armed civilians, killing two of them in a dramatic...

Aug 07 2017
Brazil's Olympic venues today

Brazil's Olympic venues today

A look at the venues from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games right now.

Aug 04 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast