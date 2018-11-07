Russia marks anniversary of 1941 military parade
A participant sits during preparations for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia November 7, 2018....more
Participants dressed in historical uniforms take part in a rehearsal for the parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants dressed in historical uniforms take part in a rehearsal for the parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants in the parade. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants in the parade. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Participants in the parade. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants in the parade marking the anniversary of a 1941 parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants in the parade marking the anniversary of a 1941 parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants in the parade marking the anniversary of a 1941 parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Participants in the parade marking the anniversary of a 1941 parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Participants in the parade marking the anniversary of a 1941 parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants in the parade marking the anniversary of a 1941 parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants in the parade marking the anniversary of a 1941 parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Participants in the parade marking the anniversary of a 1941 parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants during preparations for the parade. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants in the parade marking the anniversary of a 1941 parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants sit in a truck during parade preparations. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Participants gather during preparations for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a 1941 parade. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A participant speaks on the phone during preparations. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A participant takes part in preparations for the parade marking the anniversary of a 1941 parade. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
