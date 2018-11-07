Russia marks anniversary of 1941 military parade

A participant sits during preparations for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia November 7, 2018....more

A participant sits during preparations for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Close