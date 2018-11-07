Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 7, 2018 | 12:45pm EST

Russia marks anniversary of 1941 military parade

A participant sits during preparations for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Participants dressed in historical uniforms take part in a rehearsal for the parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Participants dressed in historical uniforms take part in a rehearsal for the parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Participants in the parade. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Participants in the parade. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Participants in the parade. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Participants in the parade marking the anniversary of a 1941 parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Participants in the parade marking the anniversary of a 1941 parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Participants in the parade marking the anniversary of a 1941 parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Participants in the parade marking the anniversary of a 1941 parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Participants in the parade marking the anniversary of a 1941 parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Participants in the parade marking the anniversary of a 1941 parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Participants in the parade marking the anniversary of a 1941 parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Participants in the parade marking the anniversary of a 1941 parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Participants during preparations for the parade. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Participants in the parade marking the anniversary of a 1941 parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Participants sit in a truck during parade preparations. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Participants gather during preparations for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a 1941 parade. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
A participant speaks on the phone during preparations. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
A participant takes part in preparations for the parade marking the anniversary of a 1941 parade. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
