Pictures | Wed May 9, 2018 | 9:25am EDT

Russia marks Victory Day

Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade, marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia May 9, 2018. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Russian army MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-30 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams fly in formation. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu watch the Victory Day parade. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev attends the Victory Day parade. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Russian servicemen drive Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzers during the Victory Day parade. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Actor Steven Seagal watches the Victory Day parade. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
A Russian Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter and Mi-8 military helicopters fly in formation over the Christ the Saviour Cathedral and the Foreign Ministry headquarters during the Victory Day parade. REUTERS/Andrey Volkov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Veterans attend the Victory Day celebrations. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu salutes as he takes part in the Victory Day parade. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Russian servicewomen march during the Victory Day parade. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Russian servicemen attend the Victory Day parade. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
People attend the Victory Day celebrations. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Russian jets fly in formation during the Victory Day parade at Red Square. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
People attend the Victory Day parade. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Russian servicemen drive military vehicles during the Victory Day parade. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
A veteran attends the Victory Day parade. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Russian servicemen drive S-400 missile air defence systems during the Victory Day parade. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
A veteran receives a red rose from a girl during the Victory Day celebrations. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Russian servicemen drive tanks during the Victory Day parade. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
A veteran attends the Victory Day celebrations. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Russian Air Force Su-25 jets smoke in the colors of the national flag above the monument to Minin and Pozharsky and St. Basil's Cathedral. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Members of Yunarmiya youth military organization march during the Victory Day parade. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
A veteran attends the Victory Day parade. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Russian servicemen attend the Victory Day parade. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Snipers take up a position prior to the Victory Day parade. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Fireworks explode over the statue Motherland Calls, a World War Two memorial located on the top of Mamayev Kurgan hill, during a light and laser show in Volgograd, Russia May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
