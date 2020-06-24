Edition:
Russia marks Victory Day

Russian servicemen drive military vehicles during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. The military parade, marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, was scheduled for May 9 but postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Host photo agency/Evgeny Biyatov via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian army MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-30SM jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams fly in formation during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system drives during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Host photo agency/Iliya Pitalev via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
An aerial view shows Red Square during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Host photo agency/Alexander Vilf via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian army MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-30SM jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams fly in formation over Red Square during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Host photo agency/Iliya Pitalev via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian TOS-1A multiple rocket launchers drive during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Host photo agency/Ramil Sitdikov via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Soldiers of the Presidential Regiment line up before the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian servicemen dressed in historical uniforms march during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian Land Forces, Oleg Salyukov, leave after the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Host photo agency/Evgeny Biyatov via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" military helicopters fly during the Victory Day Parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian servicewomen march during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Turkmen servicemen attend the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian Su-25 jet aircraft release smoke in the colours of the Russian state flag during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Host photo agency/Vladimir Pesnya via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian Typhoon-VDV 4x4 all-terrain armoured vehicles drive during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
SU-100 Soviet-era tank destroyers drive during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian Ilyushin Il-76 transport planes fly in formation during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Host photo agency/Evgeny Biyatov via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army march during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian Buk-M3 missile systems drive during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Host photo agency/Iliya Pitalev via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian Su-30SM, Su-34 and Su-35S combat aircraft fly in formation during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian armoured fighting vehicles drive during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Host photo agency/Mikhail Voskresenskiy via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian servicemen are seen onboard a military vehicle during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin shows the way to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, leader of Georgian breakaway region of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania, Moldovan President Igor Dodon and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon during a flower-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Host photo agency/Grigory Sysoev via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian T-72B3 main battle tanks drive during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Host photo agency/Iliya Pitalev via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian TOS-1A multiple rocket launchers drive during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Host photo agency/Vladimir Pesnya via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Indian servicemen march during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzers drive during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Host photo agency/Mikhail Voskresensliy via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
T-34 Soviet-era tanks drive during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Host photo agency/Vladimir Pesnya via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian Pantsir-SA missile and artillery weapon systems drive during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Host photo agency/Evgeny Biyatov via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian sailors march during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Host photo agency/Mikhail Voskresenskiy via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
An aerial view shows Red Square before the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Host photo agency/Mikhail Voskresensky via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
