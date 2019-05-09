Edition:
Thu May 9, 2019 | 9:35am EDT

Russia marks Victory Day

Russian servicewomen march during the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Russian servicemen drive T-14 tanks with the Armata universal combat platforms (front) during the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Russian servicemen drive MSTA-S self-propelled howitzers during the Victory Day parade in Dvortsovaya Square in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Spectators, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan's Former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, attend the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Russian servicemen drive Yars RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile systems during the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
People take part in the Immortal Regiment march during celebrations of the Victory Day in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Participants carry portraits of people, including Red Army soldiers, during the Immortal Regiment march on the Victory Day in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
People take part in Victory Day celebrations in the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisure in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
A Russian serviceman marches during the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Russian servicemen drive a T-34 Soviet-made tank, Tigr-M (Tiger) all-terrain infantry mobility vehicles equipped with Arbalet weapon modules and Tigr-M (Tiger) all-terrain infantry mobility vehicles equipped with Kornet-D1 anti-tank guided missile systems during the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Russia's President Vladimir Putin reacts after the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
A veteran sits in a wheelchair in front of St. Basil's Cathedral after the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Children watch the Victory Day parade in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Russian servicewomen march during the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Russian servicemen drive Yars RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile system during the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech in front of St. Basil's Cathedral during the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Members of Youth Army movement march during the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
People take part in the Immortal Regiment march during celebrations of the Victory Day in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
People take part in Victory Day celebrations near the Bolshoi Theatre in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
People take part in the Immortal Regiment march during Victory Day celebrations in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Russian servicemen stand before the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Children in uniforms salute during Victory Day celebrations in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
People carry portraits of people, including Red Army soldiers as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march on the Victory Day parade in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
People carry portraits of people, including Red Army soldiers as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march on the Victory Day parade in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Russian servicemen drive Iskander-M missile launchers during the Victory Day parade in Kaliningrad, Russia. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
A veteran takes part in Victory Day celebrations in the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisure in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
