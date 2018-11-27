Edition:
Russia seizes Ukrainian naval ships

Russian jet fighters fly over a bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula with a cargo ship beneath it after three Ukrainian navy vessels were stopped by Russia from entering the Sea of Azov via the Kerch Strait in the Black Sea, Crimea November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Seized Ukrainian ships, small armoured artillery ships and a tug boat, are seen anchored in a port of Kerch, Crimea November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Russian jet fighters fly over a bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula after three Ukrainian navy vessels were stopped by Russia from entering the Sea of Azov via the Kerch Strait in the Black Sea, Crimea November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
A screen shows a Russian border guard vessel Don trying to stop a Ukrainian Navy tug boat as three Ukrainian ships make a journey from the Black Sea port of Odessa via the Kerch Strait to Mariupol on the Sea of Azov, in the Black Sea in this handout picture taken November 25, 2018 and released by the Ukrainian Navy. Ukrainian Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
A member of Russia's FSB security service escorts a detained Ukrainian navy sailor (R) before a court hearing in Simferopol, Crimea November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Ukrainian navy sailor Yuri Budzylo speaks with his lawyer as he attends a court hearing, after he was detained by members of Russia's FSB security service, in Simferopol, Crimea November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
A demonstrator launches a paper boat during a rally to support the Ukrainian navy after Russia seized two Ukrainian armored artillery vessels and a tug boat in the Kerch Strait, in front of the Russia Consulate in Kharkiv, Ukraine November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stanislav Belousov

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko shakes hands with lawmakers after a vote on his proposal to introduce martial law, after Russia seized Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea, during a parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Police officers and servicemen of the National Guard stand in front of the Russia Consulate as a Christmas tree in its courtyard burns after a flare was thrown by a demonstrator during a rally to support the Ukrainian navy after Russia seized two Ukrainian armored artillery vessels and a tug boat in the Kerch Strait, in front of the Russia Consulate in Kharkiv, Ukraine November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stanislav Belousov

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Protesters gather in front of the Russian embassy after Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships and detained the crew at the weekend, in Warsaw, Poland November 26, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Activists of far-right parties burn flares during a rally to support the Ukrainian navy after Russia seized two Ukrainian armored artillery vessels and a tug boat in the Black Sea, in front of the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
A National Guard serviceman extinguishes a torch thrown by a protester during a rally against the seizure by Russian special forces of three of the Ukrainian navy ships, which Russia blocked from passing through the Kerch Strait into the Sea of Azov in the Black Sea, in front of the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Activists of far-right parties attend a rally to support the Ukrainian navy after Russia seized two Ukrainian armored artillery vessels and a tug boat in the Black Sea on Sunday, in central Kiev, Ukraine November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Paper boats are seen placed during a protest against the seizure by Russian special forces of three Ukrainian navy ships, which Russia blocked from passing through the Kerch Strait into the Sea of Azov in the Black Sea, in front of the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
