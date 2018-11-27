Russia seizes Ukrainian naval ships

Police officers and servicemen of the National Guard stand in front of the Russia Consulate as a Christmas tree in its courtyard burns after a flare was thrown by a demonstrator during a rally to support the Ukrainian navy after Russia seized two...more

Police officers and servicemen of the National Guard stand in front of the Russia Consulate as a Christmas tree in its courtyard burns after a flare was thrown by a demonstrator during a rally to support the Ukrainian navy after Russia seized two Ukrainian armored artillery vessels and a tug boat in the Kerch Strait, in front of the Russia Consulate in Kharkiv, Ukraine November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stanislav Belousov

