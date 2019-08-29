Russia showcases aerial power at MAKS air show
Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS 2019 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk next to a Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The Mil Mi-28 N military helicopter. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Promoters attend the MAKS 2019 air show. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The Chinese UAV Wing Loong II. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tastes ice cream as he visits the air show. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin watches as he visits the air show. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian Ansat and Mi-24 helicopters fly. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet is seen during a demonstration. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The VRT500 helicopter. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Helicopters fly in formation. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
Visitors inspect a Russian Ansat helicopter. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets perform. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
The Russian UAV ORION-E. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The Irkut MC-21 mid-range jet airliner. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
A visitor walks past PD-14 turbofan engine. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The Ilyushin Il-96 aircraft. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A pilot sits in a cockpit of the Embraer E-195 E2 jet airliner. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
