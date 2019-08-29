Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 28, 2019 | 8:45pm EDT

Russia showcases aerial power at MAKS air show

Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS 2019 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS 2019 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS 2019 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 18
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk next to a Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk next to a Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk next to a Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 18
The Mil Mi-28 N military helicopter. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Mil Mi-28 N military helicopter. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
The Mil Mi-28 N military helicopter. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 18
Promoters attend the MAKS 2019 air show. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Promoters attend the MAKS 2019 air show. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Promoters attend the MAKS 2019 air show. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 18
The Chinese UAV Wing Loong II. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Chinese UAV Wing Loong II. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
The Chinese UAV Wing Loong II. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 18
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tastes ice cream as he visits the air show. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tastes ice cream as he visits the air show. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tastes ice cream as he visits the air show. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
6 / 18
Russian President Vladimir Putin watches as he visits the air show. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin watches as he visits the air show. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin watches as he visits the air show. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
7 / 18
Russian Ansat and Mi-24 helicopters fly. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian Ansat and Mi-24 helicopters fly. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Russian Ansat and Mi-24 helicopters fly. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
8 / 18
Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet is seen during a demonstration. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet is seen during a demonstration. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet is seen during a demonstration. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 18
The VRT500 helicopter. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The VRT500 helicopter. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
The VRT500 helicopter. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 18
Helicopters fly in formation. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Helicopters fly in formation. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Helicopters fly in formation. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
11 / 18
Visitors inspect a Russian Ansat helicopter. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Visitors inspect a Russian Ansat helicopter. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Visitors inspect a Russian Ansat helicopter. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 18
Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets perform. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets perform. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets perform. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
13 / 18
The Russian UAV ORION-E. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Russian UAV ORION-E. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
The Russian UAV ORION-E. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 18
The Irkut MC-21 mid-range jet airliner. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

The Irkut MC-21 mid-range jet airliner. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
The Irkut MC-21 mid-range jet airliner. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
15 / 18
A visitor walks past PD-14 turbofan engine. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A visitor walks past PD-14 turbofan engine. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
A visitor walks past PD-14 turbofan engine. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
16 / 18
The Ilyushin Il-96 aircraft. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Ilyushin Il-96 aircraft. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
The Ilyushin Il-96 aircraft. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
17 / 18
A pilot sits in a cockpit of the Embraer E-195 E2 jet airliner. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A pilot sits in a cockpit of the Embraer E-195 E2 jet airliner. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
A pilot sits in a cockpit of the Embraer E-195 E2 jet airliner. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Puerto Rico braces for Hurricane Dorian

Puerto Rico braces for Hurricane Dorian

Next Slideshows

Puerto Rico braces for Hurricane Dorian

Puerto Rico braces for Hurricane Dorian

Puerto Rico braces for Hurricane Dorian as it continues to recover from back-to-back hurricanes in 2017 which killed about 3,000 people.

8:20pm EDT
Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires are raging in areas where Brazil's agricultural frontier has pushed into the Amazon basin and spurred deforestation. Blazes are common in the dry...

6:45pm EDT
Climate activist Greta Thunberg sails across Atlantic

Climate activist Greta Thunberg sails across Atlantic

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg sails into New York Harbor in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, completing her 14-day journey from England to partake in a...

6:35pm EDT
Thailand's royal consort flashes camo, guns and planes

Thailand's royal consort flashes camo, guns and planes

King Maha Vajiralongkorn named 34-year-old Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, a former nurse and his bodyguard, his Royal Noble Consort last month.

4:05pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Marking the arrival of slaves in Virginia, 400 years on

Marking the arrival of slaves in Virginia, 400 years on

People participate in a sunrise service and spiritual cleansing ceremony to mark the 400-year anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia.

Puerto Rico braces for Hurricane Dorian

Puerto Rico braces for Hurricane Dorian

Puerto Rico braces for Hurricane Dorian as it continues to recover from back-to-back hurricanes in 2017 which killed about 3,000 people.

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires are raging in areas where Brazil's agricultural frontier has pushed into the Amazon basin and spurred deforestation. Blazes are common in the dry season, but are also deliberately set by farmers illegally deforesting land for cattle ranching.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg sails across Atlantic

Climate activist Greta Thunberg sails across Atlantic

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg sails into New York Harbor in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, completing her 14-day journey from England to partake in a United Nations climate summit in New York next month.

Thailand's royal consort flashes camo, guns and planes

Thailand's royal consort flashes camo, guns and planes

King Maha Vajiralongkorn named 34-year-old Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, a former nurse and his bodyguard, his Royal Noble Consort last month.

Revelers frolic amid crushed tomatoes during Spain's annual Tomatina festival

Revelers frolic amid crushed tomatoes during Spain's annual Tomatina festival

Thousands of revelers hurl tonnes of tomatoes at each other cavorting in the red pulp beneath their feet in the Spanish town of Bunol during the annual Tomatina festival.

Hong Kongers protest suspected sexual violence by police

Hong Kongers protest suspected sexual violence by police

Hong Kong protesters gathered to condemn the alleged sexual abuse of a woman by police after she was arrested during anti-government demonstrations.

Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

Migrants clash with police in Mexco

Migrants clash with police in Mexco

Migrants from Haiti and Africa clash with federal police in Tapachula as they protest outside the Siglo XXI immigrant detention centre, demanding Mexican migration authorities speed up issuing their humanitarian visas so they can cross the country toward the U.S.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast