Russia vs. Croatia
Russia's Mario Fernandes scores their second goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Russia's Mario Fernandes celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Croatia's Danijel Subasic punches the ball. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Russia's Aleksandr Samedov in action with Croatia's Ivan Strinic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Russia's Yury Gazinsky in action as Croatia's Mario Mandzukic goes down. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Croatia's Danijel Subasic and Domagoj Vida in action with Russia's Aleksandr Yerokhin. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates their second goal with Vedran Corluka, Josip Pivaric and team mates. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Croatia's Vedran Corluka scores their second goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Croatia's Domagoj Vida scores their second goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates their second goal with teammates as referee Sandro Ricci waits to award the Croatia player a yellow card for removing his shirt. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Croatia's Danijel Subasic in action with Russia's Aleksandr Yerokhin. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic in action with Russia's Mario Fernandes. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Croatia's Dejan Lovren and Russia's Fyodor Smolov look up at the ball. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russia fans during the game. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their first goal with Aleksandr Golovin. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Russia's Denis Cheryshev in action with Croatia's Domagoj Vida. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric in action with Russia's Daler Kuzyayev. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric scores their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates their first goal scored by Andrej Kramaric. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their first goal with Ante Rebic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Croatia's Dejan Lovren and referee Sandro Ricci talk with Mario Mandzukic. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
