Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jul 7, 2018 | 4:50pm EDT

Russia vs. Croatia

Russia's Mario Fernandes scores their second goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Russia's Mario Fernandes scores their second goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Russia's Mario Fernandes scores their second goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 37
Russia's Mario Fernandes scores their second goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Russia's Mario Fernandes scores their second goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Russia's Mario Fernandes scores their second goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
2 / 37
Russia's Mario Fernandes scores their second goal. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Russia's Mario Fernandes scores their second goal. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Russia's Mario Fernandes scores their second goal. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
3 / 37
Russia's Mario Fernandes celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Russia's Mario Fernandes celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Russia's Mario Fernandes celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
4 / 37
Croatia's Danijel Subasic punches the ball. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Croatia's Danijel Subasic punches the ball. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Croatia's Danijel Subasic punches the ball. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 37
Russia's Aleksandr Samedov in action with Croatia's Ivan Strinic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Russia's Aleksandr Samedov in action with Croatia's Ivan Strinic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Russia's Aleksandr Samedov in action with Croatia's Ivan Strinic. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 37
Russia's Yury Gazinsky in action as Croatia's Mario Mandzukic goes down. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Russia's Yury Gazinsky in action as Croatia's Mario Mandzukic goes down. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Russia's Yury Gazinsky in action as Croatia's Mario Mandzukic goes down. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
7 / 37
Croatia's Danijel Subasic and Domagoj Vida in action with Russia's Aleksandr Yerokhin. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Croatia's Danijel Subasic and Domagoj Vida in action with Russia's Aleksandr Yerokhin. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Croatia's Danijel Subasic and Domagoj Vida in action with Russia's Aleksandr Yerokhin. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
8 / 37
Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates their second goal with Vedran Corluka, Josip Pivaric and team mates. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates their second goal with Vedran Corluka, Josip Pivaric and team mates. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates their second goal with Vedran Corluka, Josip Pivaric and team mates. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
9 / 37
Croatia's Domagoj Vida and teammates celebrate their second goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Croatia's Domagoj Vida and teammates celebrate their second goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Croatia's Domagoj Vida and teammates celebrate their second goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
10 / 37
Croatia's Vedran Corluka scores their second goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Croatia's Vedran Corluka scores their second goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Croatia's Vedran Corluka scores their second goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
11 / 37
Croatia's Domagoj Vida scores their second goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Croatia's Domagoj Vida scores their second goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Croatia's Domagoj Vida scores their second goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
12 / 37
Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates their second goal with Vedran Corluka and Dejan Lovren. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates their second goal with Vedran Corluka and Dejan Lovren. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates their second goal with Vedran Corluka and Dejan Lovren. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
13 / 37
Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates their second goal with Vedran Corluka and Dejan Lovren. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates their second goal with Vedran Corluka and Dejan Lovren. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates their second goal with Vedran Corluka and Dejan Lovren. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
14 / 37
Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates their second goal with teammates as referee Sandro Ricci waits to award the Croatia player a yellow card for removing his shirt. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates their second goal with teammates as referee Sandro Ricci waits to award the Croatia player a yellow card for removing his shirt. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates their second goal with teammates as referee Sandro Ricci waits to award the Croatia player a yellow card for removing his shirt. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
15 / 37
Croatia's Danijel Subasic in action with Russia's Aleksandr Yerokhin. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Croatia's Danijel Subasic in action with Russia's Aleksandr Yerokhin. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Croatia's Danijel Subasic in action with Russia's Aleksandr Yerokhin. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
16 / 37
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic in action with Russia's Mario Fernandes. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic in action with Russia's Mario Fernandes. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic in action with Russia's Mario Fernandes. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
17 / 37
Croatia's Dejan Lovren and Russia's Fyodor Smolov look up at the ball. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Croatia's Dejan Lovren and Russia's Fyodor Smolov look up at the ball. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Croatia's Dejan Lovren and Russia's Fyodor Smolov look up at the ball. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
18 / 37
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
19 / 37
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
20 / 37
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
21 / 37
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
22 / 37
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their first goal. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their first goal. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their first goal. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
23 / 37
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
24 / 37
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
25 / 37
Russia fans during the game. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Russia fans during the game. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Russia fans during the game. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
26 / 37
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their first goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their first goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their first goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
27 / 37
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their first goal with Aleksandr Golovin. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their first goal with Aleksandr Golovin. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their first goal with Aleksandr Golovin. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
28 / 37
Russia's Denis Cheryshev in action with Croatia's Domagoj Vida. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia's Denis Cheryshev in action with Croatia's Domagoj Vida. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Russia's Denis Cheryshev in action with Croatia's Domagoj Vida. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
29 / 37
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric in action with Russia's Daler Kuzyayev. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric in action with Russia's Daler Kuzyayev. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric in action with Russia's Daler Kuzyayev. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
30 / 37
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric scores their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric scores their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric scores their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
31 / 37
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric scores their first goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric scores their first goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric scores their first goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
32 / 37
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
33 / 37
Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates their first goal scored by Andrej Kramaric. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates their first goal scored by Andrej Kramaric. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Croatia's Domagoj Vida celebrates their first goal scored by Andrej Kramaric. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
34 / 37
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
35 / 37
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their first goal with Ante Rebic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their first goal with Ante Rebic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their first goal with Ante Rebic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
36 / 37
Croatia's Dejan Lovren and referee Sandro Ricci talk with Mario Mandzukic. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Croatia's Dejan Lovren and referee Sandro Ricci talk with Mario Mandzukic. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Croatia's Dejan Lovren and referee Sandro Ricci talk with Mario Mandzukic. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
37 / 37
View Again
View Next
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Next Slideshows

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

3:50pm EDT
Al Shabaab attack Somalia police HQ

Al Shabaab attack Somalia police HQ

Somalia's al Shabaab group sets off two bombs in central Mogadishu and storms a government building.

2:20pm EDT
England fans celebrate

England fans celebrate

England fans celebrate their World Cup victory over Sweden.

2:05pm EDT
Deadly torrential rains pound Japan

Deadly torrential rains pound Japan

More than 1.6 million residents have been evacuated from their homes as torrential rains pound central and western Japan.

1:50pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Al Shabaab attack Somalia police HQ

Al Shabaab attack Somalia police HQ

Somalia's al Shabaab group sets off two bombs in central Mogadishu and storms a government building.

England fans celebrate

England fans celebrate

England fans celebrate their World Cup victory over Sweden.

Deadly torrential rains pound Japan

Deadly torrential rains pound Japan

More than 1.6 million residents have been evacuated from their homes as torrential rains pound central and western Japan.

England 2 - Sweden 0

England 2 - Sweden 0

England takes on Sweden in World Cup action.

Inside Stalin's secret WW2 bunker

Inside Stalin's secret WW2 bunker

During the early years of the war, the Soviets built an alternative headquarters deep underground in Samara in case Moscow fell to the German army.

Cholitas wrestle in the ring

Cholitas wrestle in the ring

Andean women take it to the wrestling mat in Bolivia.

Heartbreak for Brazil

Heartbreak for Brazil

Belgium ended Brazil's dream of a sixth World Cup title when they beat the South Americans 2-1 in a dramatic, enthralling quarter-final.

Belgium 2 - Brazil 1

Belgium 2 - Brazil 1

Belgium takes on Brazil in World Cup action.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast