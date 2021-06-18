Edition:
Russian-annexed Crimea declares state of emergency over floods

People cross a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

People cross a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Local residents look out of windows at a flooded yard following heavy rainfall in Kerch, Crimea June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alla Dmitrieva

A truck transporting people drives through deep water in a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

People use benches while crossing a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Cars are stuck in deep water on a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

People gather on a street affected by flooding after heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

A man bails water out of a shop affected by flooding after heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

People walk along a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Kerch, Crimea June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alla Dmitrieva

A car is parked on a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

People cross a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

A man reacts while standing in deep water on a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Cars are stuck in deep water on a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Water is seen on the floor of a store, after heavy rain caused flooding in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

A view shows a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

A man is seen outside a house affected by flooding after heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

A view shows a courtyard affected by flooding after heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Water flows along a street, after heavy rain caused flooding in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Water flows along a street, after heavy rain caused flooding in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

A woman looks at flowing water, after heavy rain caused flooding in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

A man looks at flowing water after heavy rain caused flooding in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Vehicles are parked on a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

A view shows a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Kerch, Crimea June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alla Dmitrieva

A view shows cars parked in a flooded yard following heavy rainfall in Kerch, Crimea June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alla Dmitrieva

People walk along a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

