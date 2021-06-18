Russian-annexed Crimea declares state of emergency over floods
People cross a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
People cross a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Local residents look out of windows at a flooded yard following heavy rainfall in Kerch, Crimea June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alla Dmitrieva
A truck transporting people drives through deep water in a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
People use benches while crossing a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Cars are stuck in deep water on a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
People gather on a street affected by flooding after heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A man bails water out of a shop affected by flooding after heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
People walk along a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Kerch, Crimea June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alla Dmitrieva
A car is parked on a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
People cross a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A man reacts while standing in deep water on a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Cars are stuck in deep water on a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Water is seen on the floor of a store, after heavy rain caused flooding in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A view shows a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A man is seen outside a house affected by flooding after heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A view shows a courtyard affected by flooding after heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Water flows along a street, after heavy rain caused flooding in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Water flows along a street, after heavy rain caused flooding in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A woman looks at flowing water, after heavy rain caused flooding in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A man looks at flowing water after heavy rain caused flooding in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Vehicles are parked on a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A view shows a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Kerch, Crimea June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alla Dmitrieva
A view shows cars parked in a flooded yard following heavy rainfall in Kerch, Crimea June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alla Dmitrieva
People walk along a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
