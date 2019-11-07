Russian Army recreates historic 1941 parade
Participants march during a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two, in Moscow's Red Square, November 7. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Participants are reflected in a puddle while marching near St. Basil's Cathedral to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, in Moscow's Red Square, November 7. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants march during a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941 in central Moscow, November 7. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Participants drive Soviet-era armored vehicles during a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941 in central Moscow, November 7. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Participants march during preparations for a military parade in Moscow's Red Square, November 7. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Cadets march during a military parade in Moscow's Red Square, November 7. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Participants sit in Soviet-era trucks to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941 in central Moscow, November 7. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Participants march during a military parade in Moscow's Red Square, November 7. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants drive a Soviet-era truck during a military parade in central Moscow, November 7. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A participant holds a flag displaying an image of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941 in central Moscow, November 7. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Spectators examine a Soviet-era tank after a military parade in central Moscow, November 7. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants line up during preparations for a military parade in central Moscow, November 7. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Participants sing during preparations for a military parade in central Moscow, November 7. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Participants perform during a military parade in central Moscow, November 7. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Participants march during preparations for a military parade in central Moscow, November 7. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants line up during preparations for a military parade in Moscow's Red Square, November 7. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A participant is seen through a Soviet-era truck's window, which reflects a tower of the Kremlin, during preparations for a military parade in central Moscow, November 7. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Participants march during preparations for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941 in central Moscow, November 7. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants march during a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941 in central Moscow, November 7. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants march near St. Basil's Cathedral during preparations for a military parade in Moscow's Red Square, November 7. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Next Slideshows
Relatives grieve at site of Mexican ambush of Mormon family
Relatives mourn after gunmen killed nine women and children in the bloodiest attack on Americans in Mexico in years.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 18 dead in Chile.
Shocking school abuses in Nigeria
Nigeria launched a crackdown on informal Islamic schools and rehabilitation centers, after a number of police raids found men and boys allegedly subjected to...
Iraq protesters wage Battle of the Bridges
Security forces fired tear gas and live rounds into the air to disperse protesters blocking Baghdad's main bridges, which have become focal points of Iraqi...
MORE IN PICTURES
Relatives grieve at site of Mexican ambush of Mormon family
Relatives mourn after gunmen killed nine women and children in the bloodiest attack on Americans in Mexico in years.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 18 dead in Chile.
Shocking school abuses in Nigeria
Nigeria launched a crackdown on informal Islamic schools and rehabilitation centers, after a number of police raids found men and boys allegedly subjected to beatings, abuse and squalid conditions.
Iraq protesters wage Battle of the Bridges
Security forces fired tear gas and live rounds into the air to disperse protesters blocking Baghdad's main bridges, which have become focal points of Iraqi anti-government demonstrations.
2020 looms after state election upsets
The outcomes of Tuesday's elections in four states, including a Democratic upset win in Kentucky, could offer clues to how next year's presidential election could unfold, when Trump will aim for a second four-year term.
Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square
More than 250 Iraqis have been killed in demonstrations since the start of October against a government they see as corrupt and beholden to foreign interests.
Britain marks Guy Fawkes' gunpowder plot with Bonfire Night
Britain celebrates the failed attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605 by letting off fireworks and lighting bonfires with an effigy of the Gunpowder Plot leader Guy Fawkes on top during the Bonfire Night processions in Lewes, southern England.
The Trump impeachment inquiry: What we've learned so far
Democrats in the House of Representatives began an impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 to determine whether President Donald Trump abused his office for personal political gain when he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July phone call to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
When the Berlin Wall fell
The scene in Berlin 30 years ago this week.