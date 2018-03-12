Russian double agent poisoned in Britain
The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A police officer stands on duty outside a pub which has been secured as part of the investigation into the poisoning of former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in Salisbury, Britain March 12, 2018. REUTERS/ Henry...more
Chairs are seen on tables inside the Mill pub which former Russian inteligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia visited before they were found poisoned on a bench nearby in Salisbury, Britain, March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A police officer stands on duty outside a pub which has been secured as part of the investigation into the poisoning of former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in Salisbury, Britain March 12, 2018. REUTERS/ Henry...more
A police officer stands at a cordon around the bench where former Russian inteligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found after they were poisoned, in Salisbury, Britain March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers work at a supermarket near the bench where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned, in Salisbury, Britain, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A police officer stands on duty outside a restaurant which has been secured as part of the investigation into the poisoning of former Russian inteligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in Salisbury, March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry...more
Police officers work behind a cordon at a supermarket near the bench where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned, in Salisbury, Britain, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A police evidence tent is seen in a back garden on the road where former Russian inteligence agent Sergei Skripal lives, in Salisbury, Britain March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A tent covers the park bench where former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found after they were poisoned, in Salisbury, Britain March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Members of the emergency services put on protective suits near to the grave of Luidmila Skripal, wife of former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal, at the London Road Cemetery in Salisbury, Britain, March 10, 2018. REEUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Police officers stand on duty outside a pub which has been secured as part of the investigation into the poisoning of former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in Salisbury, Britain March 12, 2018. REUTERS/ Henry...more
Members of the emergency services help each other to remove their protective suits at the site of the grave of Luidmila Skripal, wife of former Russian inteligence officer Sergei Skripal, at London Road Cemetery in Salisbury, Britain, March 10, 2018....more
The grave of Liudmila Skripal, wife of Sergei Skripal, is seen in London Road Cemetery in Salisbury, Britain, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police officers walk past a gazebo over the grave of Liudmila Skripal; the wife of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal; at the London Road cemetery in Salisbury, Britain, March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Police officers stand on duty at a road block on the road where former Russian inteligence agent Sergei Skripal lives, in Salisbury, Britain March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A tent used by police forensic investigators covers the grave of Alexander Skripal; son of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal; at the London Road cemetery in Salisbury, Britain, March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Members of the emergency services in protective suits work at the site of the grave of Luidmila Skripal, wife of former Russian inteligence officer Sergei Skripal, at London Road Cemetery in Salisbury, Britain, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Officials are helped out to take off their protective suits after repositioning the forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Salisbury Cathedral, in the centre of the city in which former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and a woman were found unconscious after they had been exposed to an unknown substance is seen at dawn in Salisbury, March 7, 2018....more
