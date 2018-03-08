Russian forces in Syria
Syrian and Russian soldiers are seen at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Russian solders are seen at a new corridor of Jisreen-Mleha road where they expect people to arrive from eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 8. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Russian soldiers are seen securing a Syrian Arab Red Crescent truck carrying aid at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 5. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian and Russian soldiers are seen at a checkpoint at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Russian soldiers are seen as they guard at a checkpoint near at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Russian soldier is seen as he stands near a poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Russian soldiers are seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Russian soldiers are seen guard at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Russian soldiers are seen with Syrian children at Wafideen camp in Damascus, February 28. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
