Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 20, 2018 | 10:15am EDT

Russian forces in Syria

People who fled eastern Ghouta gather as they receive aid from Russian forces at a shelter in Adra, near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People who fled eastern Ghouta gather as they receive aid from Russian forces at a shelter in Adra, near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
People who fled eastern Ghouta gather as they receive aid from Russian forces at a shelter in Adra, near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
1 / 17
A woman who fled eastern Ghouta receives aid from Russian forces at a shelter in Adra, near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A woman who fled eastern Ghouta receives aid from Russian forces at a shelter in Adra, near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A woman who fled eastern Ghouta receives aid from Russian forces at a shelter in Adra, near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
2 / 17
A Russian soldier distributes water to civilians who fled eastern Ghouta, at a shelter in Adra near Damascus, Syria, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Russian soldier distributes water to civilians who fled eastern Ghouta, at a shelter in Adra near Damascus, Syria, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A Russian soldier distributes water to civilians who fled eastern Ghouta, at a shelter in Adra near Damascus, Syria, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
3 / 17
A Syrian army soldier distributes aid from Russian forces to civilians who fled eastern Ghouta, at a shelter in Adra near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian army soldier distributes aid from Russian forces to civilians who fled eastern Ghouta, at a shelter in Adra near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A Syrian army soldier distributes aid from Russian forces to civilians who fled eastern Ghouta, at a shelter in Adra near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
4 / 17
People who fled eastern Ghouta receive aid from Russian forces at a shelter in Adra, near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People who fled eastern Ghouta receive aid from Russian forces at a shelter in Adra, near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
People who fled eastern Ghouta receive aid from Russian forces at a shelter in Adra, near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
5 / 17
Syrian and Russian soldiers are seen at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian and Russian soldiers are seen at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
Syrian and Russian soldiers are seen at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
6 / 17
Russian solders are seen at a new corridor of Jisreen-Mleha road where they expect people to arrive from eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 8. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian solders are seen at a new corridor of Jisreen-Mleha road where they expect people to arrive from eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 8. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Russian solders are seen at a new corridor of Jisreen-Mleha road where they expect people to arrive from eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 8. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
7 / 17
Russian soldiers are seen securing a Syrian Arab Red Crescent truck carrying aid at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 5. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers are seen securing a Syrian Arab Red Crescent truck carrying aid at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 5. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
Russian soldiers are seen securing a Syrian Arab Red Crescent truck carrying aid at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 5. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
8 / 17
Syrian and Russian soldiers are seen at a checkpoint at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian and Russian soldiers are seen at a checkpoint at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
Syrian and Russian soldiers are seen at a checkpoint at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
9 / 17
Russian soldiers are seen as they guard at a checkpoint near at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers are seen as they guard at a checkpoint near at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
Russian soldiers are seen as they guard at a checkpoint near at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
10 / 17
A Russian soldier is seen as he stands near a poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Russian soldier is seen as he stands near a poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
A Russian soldier is seen as he stands near a poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
11 / 17
Russian soldiers are seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers are seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
Russian soldiers are seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
12 / 17
A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
13 / 17
Russian soldiers are seen guard at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers are seen guard at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
Russian soldiers are seen guard at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
14 / 17
A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
15 / 17
Russian soldiers are seen with Syrian children at Wafideen camp in Damascus, February 28. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers are seen with Syrian children at Wafideen camp in Damascus, February 28. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Russian soldiers are seen with Syrian children at Wafideen camp in Damascus, February 28. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
16 / 17
A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Preparing for the International Space Station

Preparing for the International Space Station

Next Slideshows

Preparing for the International Space Station

Preparing for the International Space Station

American and Russian astronauts get ready for their mission to the ISS, where they will spend the next five months living and working.

Mar 19 2018
The handmaid's protest

The handmaid's protest

Demonstrators evoke the dystopian future of "The Handmaid's Tale" book and television series in their present-day protests.

Mar 19 2018
Saudi woman learns to ride motorcycle

Saudi woman learns to ride motorcycle

Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem obtains her motorcycle license in Bahrain ahead of a Saudi royal decree allowing women to drive.

Mar 19 2018
Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Mar 16 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Texas on edge over package bombs

Texas on edge over package bombs

A package bomb blew up at a FedEx facility near San Antonio and the FBI is investigating whether it was linked to a series of four homemade bombs that hit Austin this month.

World's last male northern white rhino dies

World's last male northern white rhino dies

The world's last male northern white rhino has died, leaving only two females of its subspecies alive in the world.

Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Fifteen years have passed since the U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein.

Tokyo Fashion Week

Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Buses leave Russian embassy in London

Buses leave Russian embassy in London

Three buses with diplomatic number plates leave the Russian embassy in London as 23 diplomats who were expelled head back to Moscow.

March Madness

March Madness

Highlights from the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities who have entered the world of politics.

Austin on edge after fourth explosion

Austin on edge after fourth explosion

Residents of a west side neighborhood are told to stay indoors after two men on bicycles were wounded in an explosion that may have been detonated by a trip wire.

Turkish forces drive Kurds from Afrin

Turkish forces drive Kurds from Afrin

Turkish forces and their Syrian rebel allies swept into the northwestern Syrian town of Afrin, raising their flags in the town centre and declaring full control after an eight-week campaign to drive out Kurdish YPG forces.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast