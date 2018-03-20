Russian forces in Syria
People who fled eastern Ghouta gather as they receive aid from Russian forces at a shelter in Adra, near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A woman who fled eastern Ghouta receives aid from Russian forces at a shelter in Adra, near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Russian soldier distributes water to civilians who fled eastern Ghouta, at a shelter in Adra near Damascus, Syria, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian army soldier distributes aid from Russian forces to civilians who fled eastern Ghouta, at a shelter in Adra near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People who fled eastern Ghouta receive aid from Russian forces at a shelter in Adra, near Damascus, March 20. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian and Russian soldiers are seen at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Russian solders are seen at a new corridor of Jisreen-Mleha road where they expect people to arrive from eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 8. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Russian soldiers are seen securing a Syrian Arab Red Crescent truck carrying aid at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 5. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian and Russian soldiers are seen at a checkpoint at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Russian soldiers are seen as they guard at a checkpoint near at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Russian soldier is seen as he stands near a poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Russian soldiers are seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Russian soldiers are seen guard at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 2. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Russian soldiers are seen with Syrian children at Wafideen camp in Damascus, February 28. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Russian soldier is seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
