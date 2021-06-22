Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jun 22, 2021 | 1:42pm EDT

Russian military clears up flood damage in annexed Crimea

A man walks along a damaged street after heavy rainfall and floods in Yalta, Crimea June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Residents and a Russian army serviceman clean an area after floods, caused by heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Residents look at the aftermath of flood on a trolleybus parking after heavy rainfall  in Yalta, Crimea June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Russian military personnel clean an underpass after floods, caused by heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
A woman walks along a damaged street after heavy rainfall and floods in Yalta, Crimea June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Russian military personnel clean an underpass after floods, caused by heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Russian military personnel clean an area after floods, caused by heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak,

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
General view of a trolleybus parking after heavy rainfall and floods  in Yalta, Crimea June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
People sit on a beach next to garbage brought by flooding after heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Russian military personnel walks past a car partly buried by flooding after heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
A man stands next to a car damaged by flooding after heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
People cross a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
People cross a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
Local residents look out of windows at a flooded yard following heavy rainfall in Kerch, Crimea June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alla Dmitrieva

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
A truck transporting people drives through deep water in a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
People use benches while crossing a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
Cars are stuck in deep water on a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
People gather on a street affected by flooding after heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
A man bails water out of a shop affected by flooding after heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
People walk along a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Kerch, Crimea June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alla Dmitrieva

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
A car is parked on a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
People cross a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
A man reacts while standing in deep water on a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
Cars are stuck in deep water on a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
Water is seen on the floor of a store, after heavy rain caused flooding in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
A view shows a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
A man is seen outside a house affected by flooding after heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
A view shows a courtyard affected by flooding after heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
Water flows along a street, after heavy rain caused flooding in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
Water flows along a street, after heavy rain caused flooding in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
A woman looks at flowing water, after heavy rain caused flooding in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
A man looks at flowing water after heavy rain caused flooding in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
Vehicles are parked on a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
A view shows a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Kerch, Crimea June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alla Dmitrieva

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
A view shows cars parked in a flooded yard following heavy rainfall in Kerch, Crimea June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alla Dmitrieva

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
People walk along a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Yalta, Crimea June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
