Russian police detain over 1,000 in opposition crackdown in Moscow

Law enforcement officers stand guard during the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. OVD-Info, an independent monitoring group, said on Sunday that police had detained 1,001 people on Saturday, up from its earlier estimate of just over 800 people....more

Law enforcement officers stand guard during the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. OVD-Info, an independent monitoring group, said on Sunday that police had detained 1,001 people on Saturday, up from its earlier estimate of just over 800 people. Many but not all of those detained were later released by police, but OVD-Info said 19 were kept in custody overnight. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close