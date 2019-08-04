Russian police detain over 1,000 in opposition crackdown in Moscow
Law enforcement officers detain Russian opposition politician Lyubov Sobol before a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. Police...more
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. The protest, conceived by opposition activists as a peaceful walk to protest against the exclusion of their candidates from a Moscow election next month, was...more
Law enforcement officers stand guard during the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. OVD-Info, an independent monitoring group, said on Sunday that police had detained 1,001 people on Saturday, up from its earlier estimate of just over 800 people....more
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. Police said 1,500 had attended the protest, though footage of demonstrations which flared in different parts of Moscow suggested many more had taken part....more
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. It said some of those detained had their phones confiscated and had been denied access to a lawyer. Russian investigators had initiated a criminal case...more
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. Saturday's protest was smaller than one a week earlier, but underlined the determination of some Kremlin critics -- especially younger people -- to keep...more
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. Many but not all of those detained were later released by police, including Sobol who was fined 300,000 roubles ($4,596) for violating Russia's tough protest...more
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers detain participants in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People take part in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers block a street during the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A law enforcement officer stands guard in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A woman talks with a law enforcement officer at the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers block a street during the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers detain a participant during the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers escort people during the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
