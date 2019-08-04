Edition:
Russian police detain over 1,000 in opposition crackdown in Moscow

Law enforcement officers detain Russian opposition politician Lyubov Sobol before a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. Police forcibly detained over 1,000 people on Saturday for attending what they said was an illegal march in Moscow to demand free elections. Police removed Sobol, an ally of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny, from a taxi and bundled her into a van minutes before the start of the protest. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain Russian opposition politician Lyubov Sobol before a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. Police forcibly detained over 1,000 people on Saturday for attending what they said was an illegal march in Moscow to demand free elections. Police removed Sobol, an ally of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny, from a taxi and bundled her into a van minutes before the start of the protest. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. The protest, conceived by opposition activists as a peaceful walk to protest against the exclusion of their candidates from a Moscow election next month, was systematically and sometimes violently dispersed by police. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. The protest, conceived by opposition activists as a peaceful walk to protest against the exclusion of their candidates from a Moscow election next month, was systematically and sometimes violently dispersed by police. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers stand guard during the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. OVD-Info, an independent monitoring group, said on Sunday that police had detained 1,001 people on Saturday, up from its earlier estimate of just over 800 people. Many but not all of those detained were later released by police, but OVD-Info said 19 were kept in custody overnight. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Law enforcement officers stand guard during the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. OVD-Info, an independent monitoring group, said on Sunday that police had detained 1,001 people on Saturday, up from its earlier estimate of just over 800 people. Many but not all of those detained were later released by police, but OVD-Info said 19 were kept in custody overnight. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. Police said 1,500 had attended the protest, though footage of demonstrations which flared in different parts of Moscow suggested many more had taken part. Opposition activists later posted screen shots online of police reports suggesting around 10,000 had attended. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. Police said 1,500 had attended the protest, though footage of demonstrations which flared in different parts of Moscow suggested many more had taken part. Opposition activists later posted screen shots online of police reports suggesting around 10,000 had attended. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. It said some of those detained had their phones confiscated and had been denied access to a lawyer. Russian investigators had initiated a criminal case against one man, accusing him of injuring a police officer, the TASS news agency reported. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. It said some of those detained had their phones confiscated and had been denied access to a lawyer. Russian investigators had initiated a criminal case against one man, accusing him of injuring a police officer, the TASS news agency reported. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. Saturday's protest was smaller than one a week earlier, but underlined the determination of some Kremlin critics -- especially younger people -- to keep pressing to open up Russia's tightly-choreographed political system. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. Saturday's protest was smaller than one a week earlier, but underlined the determination of some Kremlin critics -- especially younger people -- to keep pressing to open up Russia's tightly-choreographed political system. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. Many but not all of those detained were later released by police, including Sobol who was fined 300,000 roubles ($4,596) for violating Russia's tough protest laws. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. Many but not all of those detained were later released by police, including Sobol who was fined 300,000 roubles ($4,596) for violating Russia's tough protest laws. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers detain participants in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain participants in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People take part in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
People take part in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers block a street during the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Law enforcement officers block a street during the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A law enforcement officer stands guard in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
A law enforcement officer stands guard in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A woman talks with a law enforcement officer at the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
A woman talks with a law enforcement officer at the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant in the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers block a street during the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Law enforcement officers block a street during the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers detain a participant during the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant during the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers escort people during the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Law enforcement officers escort people during the rally in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
