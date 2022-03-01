Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Mar 1, 2022

Russian rockets target Ukraine's second largest city

A view shows the area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

A view shows the area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
A view shows the area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
An area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

An area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
An area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
Rescuers remove debris in the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Rescuers remove debris in the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Rescuers remove debris in the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
Medics walk outside the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Medics walk outside the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Medics walk outside the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
Rescuers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher outside the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Rescuers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher outside the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Rescuers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher outside the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
A view shows the regional administration building, which city officials said was damaged by a missile, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

A view shows the regional administration building, which city officials said was damaged by a missile, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
A view shows the regional administration building, which city officials said was damaged by a missile, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
People remove debris outside the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

People remove debris outside the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
People remove debris outside the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
People remove debris outside the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

People remove debris outside the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
People remove debris outside the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
A view shows the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

A view shows the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
A view shows the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
A view shows a courtyard of the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

A view shows a courtyard of the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
A view shows a courtyard of the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
An area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

An area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
An area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
A view shows the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

A view shows the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
A view shows the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
Ukrainian service members remove debris at the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Ukrainian service members remove debris at the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Ukrainian service members remove debris at the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
An area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

An area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
An area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
An area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

An area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
An area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
Rescuers are seen in a building, which city officials said was damaged by a missile, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS

Rescuers are seen in a building, which city officials said was damaged by a missile, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Rescuers are seen in a building, which city officials said was damaged by a missile, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS
A view shows the area near the regional administration building, which was hit by a missile according to city officials, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS

A view shows the area near the regional administration building, which was hit by a missile according to city officials, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
A view shows the area near the regional administration building, which was hit by a missile according to city officials, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS
An area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

An area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
An area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
An area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

An area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
An area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
An area near the regional administration building, which was hit by a missile according to city officials, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS

An area near the regional administration building, which was hit by a missile according to city officials, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
An area near the regional administration building, which was hit by a missile according to city officials, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. Ukrainian State Emergency Service/via REUTERS
A man carries bottles with water outside the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

A man carries bottles with water outside the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2022
A man carries bottles with water outside the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
