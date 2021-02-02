Russians march after court jails Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press service of Moscow City Court/Handout via REUTERS
Law enforcement officers detain a man during a gathering in a street, after a Moscow court sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in jail for allegedly violating the terms of his parole, in Saint Petersburg,...more
People participate in a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
People sit in a police vehicle during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walks out of a court building after a hearing in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A still image taken from video footage shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny making a hand heart gesture during the announcement of a court verdict in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press Service of Simonovsky District Court/Handout via...more
Law enforcement officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Law enforcement officers detain a protester during a demonstration in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 2, 2021. A placard reads: "Mum, I don't like the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN)"....more
People participate in a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
People participate in a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Law enforcement officers detain a man during a gathering in a street, after a Moscow court sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in jail for violating the terms of his parole, in Saint Petersburg, Russia...more
People participate in a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A still image taken from video footage shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, inside a defendant dock during the announcement of a court verdict in Moscow, Russia...more
Russian law enforcement officers stand guard in a street in central Saint Petersburg, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Law enforcement officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian law enforcement officers detain a woman during a demonstration in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was sentenced to three and a half years in jail for violating the terms of his parole, in Saint Petersburg, Russia...more
A man sits in a police vehicle during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Riot police officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Riot police officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Riot police officers stand guard after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Riot police officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Russian law enforcement officers stand guard behind barriers in Palace Square in central Saint Petersburg, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Riot police officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A police officer detains a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Riot police officers stand guard in a street after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny writes inside a defendant dock during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press service of Moscow City Court/Handout via REUTERS
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny writes inside a defendant dock during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press service of Moscow City Court/Handout via REUTERS
Law enforcement officers detain a man near a court building during a hearing to consider the case of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
