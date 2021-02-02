Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Feb 2, 2021 | 5:08pm EST

Russians march after court jails Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press service of Moscow City Court/Handout via REUTERS

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press service of Moscow City Court/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press service of Moscow City Court/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 28
Law enforcement officers detain a man during a gathering in a street, after a Moscow court sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in jail for allegedly violating the terms of his parole, in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Law enforcement officers detain a man during a gathering in a street, after a Moscow court sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in jail for allegedly violating the terms of his parole, in Saint Petersburg,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Law enforcement officers detain a man during a gathering in a street, after a Moscow court sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in jail for allegedly violating the terms of his parole, in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
2 / 28
People participate in a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

People participate in a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
People participate in a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
3 / 28
People sit in a police vehicle during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People sit in a police vehicle during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
People sit in a police vehicle during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 28
Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walks out of a court building after a hearing in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walks out of a court building after a hearing in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walks out of a court building after a hearing in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 28
A still image taken from video footage shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny making a hand heart gesture during the announcement of a court verdict in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press Service of Simonovsky District Court/Handout via REUTERS

A still image taken from video footage shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny making a hand heart gesture during the announcement of a court verdict in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press Service of Simonovsky District Court/Handout via...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A still image taken from video footage shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny making a hand heart gesture during the announcement of a court verdict in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press Service of Simonovsky District Court/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 28
Law enforcement officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Law enforcement officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Law enforcement officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
7 / 28
Law enforcement officers detain a protester during a demonstration in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 2, 2021. A placard reads: "Mum, I don't like the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN)". REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Law enforcement officers detain a protester during a demonstration in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 2, 2021. A placard reads: "Mum, I don't like the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN)"....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Law enforcement officers detain a protester during a demonstration in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 2, 2021. A placard reads: "Mum, I don't like the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN)". REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
8 / 28
People participate in a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

People participate in a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
People participate in a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
9 / 28
People participate in a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

People participate in a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
People participate in a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
10 / 28
Law enforcement officers detain a man during a gathering in a street, after a Moscow court sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in jail for violating the terms of his parole, in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Law enforcement officers detain a man during a gathering in a street, after a Moscow court sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in jail for violating the terms of his parole, in Saint Petersburg, Russia...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Law enforcement officers detain a man during a gathering in a street, after a Moscow court sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in jail for violating the terms of his parole, in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
11 / 28
People participate in a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

People participate in a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
People participate in a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
12 / 28
A still image taken from video footage shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, inside a defendant dock during the announcement of a court verdict in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press Service of Simonovsky District Court/Handout via REUTERS

A still image taken from video footage shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, inside a defendant dock during the announcement of a court verdict in Moscow, Russia...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A still image taken from video footage shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, inside a defendant dock during the announcement of a court verdict in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press Service of Simonovsky District Court/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 28
Russian law enforcement officers stand guard in a street in central Saint Petersburg, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Russian law enforcement officers stand guard in a street in central Saint Petersburg, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Russian law enforcement officers stand guard in a street in central Saint Petersburg, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
14 / 28
Law enforcement officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Law enforcement officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Law enforcement officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 28
Russian law enforcement officers detain a woman during a demonstration in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was sentenced to three and a half years in jail for violating the terms of his parole, in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Russian law enforcement officers detain a woman during a demonstration in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was sentenced to three and a half years in jail for violating the terms of his parole, in Saint Petersburg, Russia...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Russian law enforcement officers detain a woman during a demonstration in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was sentenced to three and a half years in jail for violating the terms of his parole, in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
16 / 28
A man sits in a police vehicle during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man sits in a police vehicle during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A man sits in a police vehicle during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
17 / 28
Riot police officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Riot police officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Riot police officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
18 / 28
Riot police officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Riot police officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Riot police officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
19 / 28
Riot police officers stand guard after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Riot police officers stand guard after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Riot police officers stand guard after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
20 / 28
Riot police officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Riot police officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Riot police officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
21 / 28
Russian law enforcement officers stand guard behind barriers in Palace Square in central Saint Petersburg, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Russian law enforcement officers stand guard behind barriers in Palace Square in central Saint Petersburg, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Russian law enforcement officers stand guard behind barriers in Palace Square in central Saint Petersburg, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
22 / 28
Riot police officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Riot police officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Riot police officers detain a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
23 / 28
A police officer detains a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

A police officer detains a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A police officer detains a person during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
24 / 28
Riot police officers stand guard in a street after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Riot police officers stand guard in a street after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Riot police officers stand guard in a street after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
25 / 28
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny writes inside a defendant dock during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press service of Moscow City Court/Handout via REUTERS

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny writes inside a defendant dock during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press service of Moscow City Court/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny writes inside a defendant dock during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press service of Moscow City Court/Handout via REUTERS
Close
26 / 28
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny writes inside a defendant dock during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press service of Moscow City Court/Handout via REUTERS

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny writes inside a defendant dock during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press service of Moscow City Court/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny writes inside a defendant dock during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. Press service of Moscow City Court/Handout via REUTERS
Close
27 / 28
Law enforcement officers detain a man near a court building during a hearing to consider the case of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Law enforcement officers detain a man near a court building during a hearing to consider the case of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Law enforcement officers detain a man near a court building during a hearing to consider the case of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
UK begins door-to-door testing in hunt for new COVID variant

UK begins door-to-door testing in hunt for new COVID...

Next Slideshows

UK begins door-to-door testing in hunt for new COVID variant

UK begins door-to-door testing in hunt for new COVID variant

Britain steps up mass testing in a number of areas across the country, including London, after finding an increasing number of coronavirus cases linked to the...

4:09pm EST
Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow

Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow

A major winter storm sweeps over the U.S. east coast with nearly two feet of snow expected in some areas.

3:28pm EST
Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

2:48pm EST
UK's record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore dies of COVID

UK's record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore dies of COVID

Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions for health workers on the frontline of the coronavirus battle, has died aged 100 after...

1:24pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Brazil's hospitals pushed to breaking point amid coronavirus variant's rise

Brazil's hospitals pushed to breaking point amid coronavirus variant's rise

Brazil is dealing with another surge of COVID-19 infections that are pushing hospitals to the breaking point in several cities as concerns over a Brazilian variant of the virus rise.

UK begins door-to-door testing in hunt for new COVID variant

UK begins door-to-door testing in hunt for new COVID variant

Britain steps up mass testing in a number of areas across the country, including London, after finding an increasing number of coronavirus cases linked to the highly infectious South African variant.

Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow

Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow

A major winter storm sweeps over the U.S. east coast with nearly two feet of snow expected in some areas.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

UK's record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore dies of COVID

UK's record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore dies of COVID

Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions for health workers on the frontline of the coronavirus battle, has died aged 100 after contracting COVID-19.

On the streets of Myanmar following military coup

On the streets of Myanmar following military coup

Scenes from the streets of Myanmar after a military junta seized power.

Kawaii Monster Cafe claimed by COVID

Kawaii Monster Cafe claimed by COVID

The iconic cafe and show venue that symbolizes Japan's "kawaii" pop culture, and is beloved by tourists and celebrities, has shut its doors in Tokyo after business dried up following the COVID-19 pandemic.

London funeral home offers dignity as UK COVID deaths surge

London funeral home offers dignity as UK COVID deaths surge

With the deceased arriving faster than they can be cremated or buried, the mortuaries at W. Uden & Sons are packed with coffins, but funeral director Matthew Uden said he refused to be numbed by the escalating toll: "These are people's loved ones, they're not numbers."

Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar s military seizes power in a coup against the democratically elected government.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast