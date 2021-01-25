Edition:
Russians protest against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Law enforcement officers stand in front of participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
A woman takes part in a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Omsk, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Police officers gather next to a monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin as supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are expected to protest against his arrest in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Law enforcement officers detain a woman during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Law enforcement officers detain a man during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Law enforcement officers clash with participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
An injured man looks on during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
A smoke bomb lies on the street as protesters were detained during rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, near Matrosskaya Tishina prison, in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Law enforcement officers detain a man during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
A man shouts during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Belyat

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
A law enforcement officer detains a woman during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
A participant holds a placard reading "I'm not afraid #Freedom to Navalny" while other person holds a sign reading "power is not above the laws" during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
A woman stands in front of law enforcement officers during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Law enforcement officers clash with participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Law enforcement officers detain a person during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
A law enforcement officer is helped to his feet during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
A law enforcement officer detains a man during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
A law enforcement officer holds a baton during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
A person attends a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Omsk, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 23, 2021. The placard reads: "Freedom to Navalny". REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
A law enforcement officer stands guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Omsk, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Protesters scuffle with law enforcement officers during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Omsk, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Protesters run away from law enforcement officers during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Vladivostok, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Sergei Shevchenko

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
A man holds a placard reading "One for all, all for one" during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Omsk, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Vladivostok, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Sergei Shevchenko

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
People take part in a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Omsk, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Law enforcement officers stand in front of participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
A man holds an Orthodox cross as he attends a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
People take part in a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Vladivostok, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Sergei Shevchenko

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Yakutsk, Russia January 23, 2021. Ksenia Korshun/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
