Russians protest against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny
Law enforcement officers stand in front of participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A woman takes part in a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Omsk, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Police officers gather next to a monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin as supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are expected to protest against his arrest in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers detain a woman during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers detain a man during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers clash with participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An injured man looks on during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A smoke bomb lies on the street as protesters were detained during rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, near Matrosskaya Tishina prison, in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers detain a man during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man shouts during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Belyat
Law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A law enforcement officer detains a woman during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A participant holds a placard reading "I'm not afraid #Freedom to Navalny" while other person holds a sign reading "power is not above the laws" during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January...more
A woman stands in front of law enforcement officers during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Law enforcement officers clash with participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers detain a person during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A law enforcement officer is helped to his feet during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A law enforcement officer detains a man during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A law enforcement officer holds a baton during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A person attends a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Omsk, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 23, 2021. The placard reads: "Freedom to Navalny". REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A law enforcement officer stands guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Omsk, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Protesters scuffle with law enforcement officers during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Omsk, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Protesters run away from law enforcement officers during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Vladivostok, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Sergei Shevchenko
A man holds a placard reading "One for all, all for one" during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Omsk, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Vladivostok, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Sergei Shevchenko
People take part in a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Omsk, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Law enforcement officers stand in front of participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man holds an Orthodox cross as he attends a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People take part in a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Vladivostok, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Sergei Shevchenko
Law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Yakutsk, Russia January 23, 2021. Ksenia Korshun/via REUTERS
