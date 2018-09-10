Edition:
Russians protest pension changes

A serviceman of the Russian National Guard beats a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. Russian police detained more than 800 people protesting against planned increases to the pension age on Sunday, a rights group said, disrupting demonstrations against an unpopular change that has hurt President Vladimir Putin's approval rating. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
A protester carries a poster reading "Thief" and depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in St. Petersburg, Russia September 9, 2018. The protests, organized by jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his supporters, were a challenge to the authorities who were hoping for a high turnout at regional elections also being held on Sunday, despite anger over the pension move. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Police officers detain a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in St. Petersburg, Russia September 9, 2018. Footage of the protests, which were held in more than 80 towns and cities, showed the police sometimes using force to disperse rallies, beating participants with batons and dragging them away. The authorities refused to authorize most of the meetings, declaring them illegal. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Police officers block a street during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in St. Petersburg, Russia, September 9, 2018. OVD-Info, a rights organization that monitors detentions, said 839 people had been detained by police on Sunday in 33 cities, including some of Navalny's closest aides. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
A man carries a girl as he walks past police officers blocking a street during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. It said most of the detentions - 354 - had been made in St Petersburg where authorities had initially authorized a rally before reversing the decision. The interior ministry was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying police had made around 100 detentions in St Petersburg and "several" in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Police officers detain an elderly man during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in St. Petersburg, Russia September 9, 2018. The proposed pension changes, which are currently going through parliament, have shaved around 15 percentage points off Putin's popularity rating and are the most unpopular government measure since a 2005 move to scrap Soviet-era benefits. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Protesters climb on lamp poles during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Police officers detain a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Krasnodar, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Natalya Kazhan

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), gestures during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Police officers detain a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
A woman looks at servicemen of the Russian National Guard blocking a street during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in St. Petersburg, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Police officers chase protesters during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Police officers block a street during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Protesters attend a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age, next to the monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Police officers detain a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Protesters attend a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in St. Petersburg, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Police officers detain a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in St. Petersburg, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Protesters attend a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Protesters hold a poster reading "Plan of Putin - genocide of the people" in front of police officers blocking a street during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in St. Petersburg, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Police officers detain a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in St. Petersburg, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
