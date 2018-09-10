Russians protest pension changes
A serviceman of the Russian National Guard beats a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. Russian police detained more than 800 people protesting against planned increases...more
A protester carries a poster reading "Thief" and depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in St. Petersburg, Russia September 9, 2018. The protests, organized by jailed...more
Police officers detain a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in St. Petersburg, Russia September 9, 2018. Footage of the protests, which were held in more than 80 towns and cities, showed the police...more
Police officers block a street during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in St. Petersburg, Russia, September 9, 2018. OVD-Info, a rights organization that monitors detentions, said 839 people had been detained by police...more
A man carries a girl as he walks past police officers blocking a street during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. It said most of the detentions - 354 - had been made in St Petersburg...more
Police officers detain an elderly man during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in St. Petersburg, Russia September 9, 2018. The proposed pension changes, which are currently going through parliament, have shaved around...more
Protesters climb on lamp poles during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Police officers detain a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Krasnodar, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Natalya Kazhan
Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), gestures during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Police officers detain a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A woman looks at servicemen of the Russian National Guard blocking a street during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in St. Petersburg, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Police officers chase protesters during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Police officers block a street during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Protesters attend a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age, next to the monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Police officers detain a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Protesters attend a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in St. Petersburg, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Police officers detain a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in St. Petersburg, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Protesters attend a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Protesters hold a poster reading "Plan of Putin - genocide of the people" in front of police officers blocking a street during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in St. Petersburg, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Anton...more
Police officers detain a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in St. Petersburg, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
