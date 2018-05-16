Edition:
Russia's bridge to Crimea opens

People hold flags with the state coat of arms of Russia as they drive along a bridge constructed to connect the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

People hold flags with the state coat of arms of Russia as they drive along a bridge constructed to connect the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
People hold flags with the state coat of arms of Russia as they drive along a bridge constructed to connect the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Vehicles drive along a bridge constructed to connect the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Vehicles drive along a bridge constructed to connect the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Vehicles drive along a bridge constructed to connect the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R, front) drives a Kamaz truck during a ceremony opening the bridge. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R, front) drives a Kamaz truck during a ceremony opening the bridge. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R, front) drives a Kamaz truck during a ceremony opening the bridge. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony opening the bridge. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony opening the bridge. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony opening the bridge. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
A woman takes pictures prior to the ceremony. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

A woman takes pictures prior to the ceremony. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A woman takes pictures prior to the ceremony. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the ceremony. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the ceremony. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the ceremony. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
People gather before a trip along the bridge. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

People gather before a trip along the bridge. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
People gather before a trip along the bridge. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
People gather before a trip along the bridge. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

People gather before a trip along the bridge. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
People gather before a trip along the bridge. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Cars drive along the bridge. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Cars drive along the bridge. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Cars drive along the bridge. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A general view shows the bridge under construction prior to its opening. Picture taken April 2018. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A general view shows the bridge under construction prior to its opening. Picture taken April 2018. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A general view shows the bridge under construction prior to its opening. Picture taken April 2018. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
