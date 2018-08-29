Russia's Cossack Games
Members of the Terek Cossack Host communities point at targets during the Youth Cossack Games in the town of Zheleznovodsk, in Stavropol region, Russia August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A member of the Terek Cossack Host community crosses an obstacle course. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Members of the Terek Cossack Host communities attach targets during a shooting competition. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A member of the Terek Cossack Host community crosses an obstacle course. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Members of the Terek Cossack Host communities rest during the Youth Cossack Games. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Members of the Terek Cossack Host communities pray before having their meal. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Members of the Terek Cossack Host communities take part in the Youth Cossack Games. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A member of the Terek Cossack Host community competes throwing a mock grenade. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A member of the Terek Cossack Host community rides a horse. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A judge smashes a bottle with a sword as he demonstrates his skills. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Members of the Terek Cossack Host communities eat their meal. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A member of the Terek Cossack Host community holds a Kalashnikov automatic rifle. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Members of the Terek Cossack Host communities take part in the Youth Cossack Games. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Members of the Terek Cossack Host communities wash themselves prior to taking part in competitions. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Members of the Terek Cossack Host communities attend the opening ceremony of the Youth Cossack Games. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
