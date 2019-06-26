Russia's military expo
T-80U tank fires during a demonstration at the international military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Tornado-G missile systems fire during a demonstration at the international military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Alabino range in Moscow Region, June 25. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A shock wave from explosions is seen during a demonstration at the international military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Alabino range in Moscow Region, June 25. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
2S34 Khosta self-propelled artillery fires during a demonstration at the international military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in Moscow Region, June 25. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A participant poses for a picture during the international military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in Moscow Region, June 25. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
T-80U tank moves during a demonstration at the international military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Alabino range in Moscow Region, June 25. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Su-25 jet fighters release smoke in the colours of the Russian state flag during the opening ceremony of the international military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in Moscow Region, June 25. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
T-80U tanks drive during a demonstration at the international military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Alabino range in Moscow Region, June 25. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants are seen at the stand of Kalashnikov Group during the international military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in Moscow Region, June 25. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Tornado-G missile system fires during a demonstration at the international military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Alabino range in Moscow Region, June 25. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
MSTA-S self-propelled artillery howitzers drive during a demonstration at the international military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in Moscow Region, June 25. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man inspects a sniper rifle at the stand of Kalashnikov Group during the international military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in Moscow Region, June 25. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A T-72 B3 tank fires during a demonstration at the international military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Alabino range in Moscow Region, June 25. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian serviceman looks on during a demonstration at the international military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Alabino range in Moscow Region, June 25. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People inspect pistols at the stand of Kalashnikov Group during the international military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in Moscow Region, June 25. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A serviceman stands next to an exhibit which is on display during the international military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in Moscow Region, June 25. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Next Slideshows
Unaccompanied child migrant detention center in Florida
Unaccompanied child migrants are seen inside a detention facility in Homestead, Florida, which houses more than 2,000 teenagers apprehended at the border.
Hong Kong activists urge G20 leaders to help 'liberate' city
Thousands of people in Hong Kong joined an evening protest and marched to major foreign consulates urging leaders gathering for this week's summit of G20...
New Yorkers protest proposed mass deportation raids
People take part in a protest against proposed mass raids on immigrants across the U.S. near ICE's offices in Manhattan.
Spanish boxer-politician fights gender violence
Miriam Gutierrez, European lightweight boxing champion and a city councillor in a Madrid suburb, was beaten up by her then-partner when she was pregnant with...
MORE IN PICTURES
Mexico deploys forces in the north to halt U.S.-bound migration
Mexico has deployed almost 15,000 soldiers and National Guard as the country tries to curb a surge of migrants from crossing its territory in order to reach the United States, under the threat of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts The Cure, The Killers, Stormzy and more.
Unaccompanied child migrant detention center in Florida
Unaccompanied child migrants are seen inside a detention facility in Homestead, Florida, which houses more than 2,000 teenagers apprehended at the border.
Hong Kong activists urge G20 leaders to help 'liberate' city
Thousands of people in Hong Kong joined an evening protest and marched to major foreign consulates urging leaders gathering for this week's summit of G20 nations to back their demand to scrap a controversial extradition bill.
New Yorkers protest proposed mass deportation raids
People take part in a protest against proposed mass raids on immigrants across the U.S. near ICE's offices in Manhattan.
Spanish boxer-politician fights gender violence
Miriam Gutierrez, European lightweight boxing champion and a city councillor in a Madrid suburb, was beaten up by her then-partner when she was pregnant with her first child and now uses boxing and politics to champion women's rights.
Diseases and food shortages plague migrant camp in Bosnia
Hundreds of migrants face the spread of scabies and other diseases as well as food shortages in a makeshift forest camp in Bosnia, which has seen an increase in migrant arrivals since neighboring EU countries closed their borders.
Heat wave bakes Europe
Temperatures soar across much of a Europe during an early summer heat wave.
Women's World Cup: Netherlands 2 - Japan 1
The Netherlands reached the Women's World Cup quarter-finals for the first time when Lieke Martens's last-gasp penalty earned them a 2-1 victory against Japan.